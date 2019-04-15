Baltimore Orioles (6-10, third in the AL East) vs. Boston Red Sox (6-10, fourth in the AL East)

Boston; Monday, 11 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Dan Straily (0-1, 19.29 ERA) Red Sox: Hector Velazquez (0-0, 2.79 ERA)

LINE: Red Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 11 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles square off against the Boston Red Sox on Monday at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox went 52-24 in division games in 2018. Boston averaged 9.3 hits with 3.7 extra base hits per game last year.

The Orioles went 23-53 in division play in 2018. Baltimore pitchers had a WHIP of 1.50 last season while striking out 7.4 hitters per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

