Washington Nationals (4-5, fourth in the NL East) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (7-2, first in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-0, 2.84 ERA) Phillies: Aaron Nola (1-0, 7.00 ERA)

LINE: Phillies favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals face the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies finished 34-42 against NL East Division opponents in 2018. Philadelphia pitchers had an ERA of 4.15 last year while striking out 9.0 hitters per game.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Washington hit .254 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 191 total home runs last season.

