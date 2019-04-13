Los Angeles Angels (7-7, third in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-8, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Chris Stratton (0-1, 6.48 ERA) Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-2, 6.48 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels face the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs went 51-31 on their home field in 2018. Chicago averaged 9.0 hits per game last year while batting .258 as a team.

The Angels went 38-43 on the road in 2018. Los Angeles hit 214 total home runs and averaged 8.2 hits per game last season. These two teams did not meet in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

