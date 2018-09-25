Houston Astros (99-57, first in AL West) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (71-86, fourth in AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Astros: Josh James (1-0, 2.81 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Sam Gaviglio (3-8, 5.18 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 99 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Blue Jays are 8-14 in games started by Gaviglio. Toronto’s lineup has 210 home runs this year, Justin Smoak paces them with 25 homers. The Astros come into the contest with a four and a half-game lead over the Athletics in the AL West. Houston has allowed just 1.5 runs per game in James’ starts on the year. In Monday’s game, the Astros defeated the Blue Jays 5-3. Dallas Keuchel got the win for Houston, his 12th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Bregman has 30 home runs and 101 RBIs in 153 games for the Astros. Yuli Gurriel has three home runs and 15 RBIs while slugging .732 over his past 10 games for Houston. Kevin Pillar is batting .249 with a .279 on-base percentage and .422 slugging percentage in 139 games this season for the Blue Jays. Randal Grichuk has three home runs and four RBIs over his past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 7-3, .272 batting average, 3.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs. Blue Jays: 6-4, .259 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run.

