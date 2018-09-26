Atlanta Braves (89-68, first in NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-84, fourth in NL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Braves: Sean Newcomb (12-9, 4.04 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Mets: Jacob deGrom (9-9, 1.77 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 259 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Mets have gone 13-18 in games started by deGrom. New York pitchers are averaging 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Daniel Zamora leads the staff with a mark of 16.4. The Braves enter the matchup with a nine and a half-game lead over the Nationals in the NL East. Atlanta has a collective .258 batting average this season, led by Freddie Freeman’s .310 mark. The Braves won Tuesday’s contest 7-3. Dan Winkler picked up his fourth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozzie Albies has 104 runs and 72 RBIs for the Braves this year. Ender Inciarte has 13 hits and is batting .351 over his past 10 games for Atlanta. Michael Conforto is batting .244 with a .342 on-base percentage and .448 slugging percentage in 148 games this season for the Mets. Jeff McNeil has 15 hits and is batting .341 over his past 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .227 batting average, 4.90 ERA, outscored by three runs. Mets: 4-6, .217 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 10 runs.

METS INJURIES: The New York Mets placed RHP Eric Hanhold on the 60-day disabled list with an oblique injury on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports