Seattle Mariners (85-69, third in AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (65-89, fifth in AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 3:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (8-4, 3.49 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 119 strikeouts) Rangers: Martin Perez (2-6, 6.33 ERA, 1.78 WHIP, 49 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle hopes Mitch Haniger can keep his hot-hitting ways alive as he takes an 11-game hitting streak into the matchup with Texas on Sunday. The Rangers have gone 3-10 in Perez’s starts this season. Texas’ lineup has 186 home runs this year, Joey Gallo paces them with 38 homers. The Mariners have gone 37-31 against the rest of their division. The Seattle offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this season, Jean Segura leads the team with a mark of .304. The Mariners won 13-0 in Saturday’s meeting, Marco Gonzales earned his 13th win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nelson Cruz is hitting .263 with 129 hits and 36 home runs in 136 games this year for the Mariners. Robinson Cano has one home run and 13 RBIs while slugging .649 over his past 10 games for Seattle. Shin-Soo Choo has 145 hits for the Rangers this season. He’s batting .269 on the year. Adrian Beltre has a .250 batting average, nine hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Texas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mariners: 6-4, .284 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 23 runs. Rangers: 3-7, .198 batting average, 5.17 ERA, outscored by 26 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports