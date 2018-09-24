Miami Marlins (62-93, fifth in NL East) vs. Washington Nationals (78-78, third in NL East)

Washington; Monday, 7:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Marlins: Sandy Alcantara (2-1, 2.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 17 strikeouts) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (9-7, 3.83 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 144 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Trea Turner is on a roll for Washington. He’s hit safely in 11 straight games and is batting .333 in that period. The Nationals have gone 11-9 in games started by Strasburg. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .332 this season, led by Bryce Harper’s mark of .391. The Marlins have gone 25-45 against the rest of their division. The Miami pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .253 batting average this season. Turner helped the Nationals earn a 4-2 win when these two teams last met on Sept. 18. He went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.T. Realmuto has 73 runs and 73 RBIs for the Marlins this season. Peter O’Brien has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .750 over his past 10 games for Miami. Anthony Rendon has 22 home runs and 83 RBIs in 130 games for the Nationals. Victor Robles has a .265 batting average, nine hits and two home runs over his past 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 5-5, .235 batting average, 3.99 ERA, outscored by four runs. Nationals: 4-6, .239 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs.

