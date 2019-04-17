Cincinnati Reds (5-11, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (11-8, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Sonny Gray (0-2, 2.03 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 8.25 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Dodgers are 8-4 on their home turf. Los Angeles leads the league in hitting with a .284 batting average, Cody Bellinger leads the club with an average of .433.

The Reds are 0-6 on the road. The Dodgers won the last meeting 6-1. Kenta Maeda earned his third victory and Joc Pederson went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Tyler Mahle registered his first loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 14 extra base hits and is batting .433. Pederson is 8-for-34 with a triple, five home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with seven extra base hits and is batting .241. Jesse Winker is 8-for-30 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .266 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 4-6, .230 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Dodgers Injuries: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-day IL (groin), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (knee), Justin Turner: day-to-day (ankle), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (calf), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.