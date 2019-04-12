Colorado Rockies (3-10, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (5-9, fourth in the NL West)

San Francisco; Friday, 10:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Bettis (0-2, 11.88 ERA) Giants: Drew Pomeranz (0-1, 4.00 ERA)

LINE: Giants favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies enter the matchup as losers of their last six games.

The Giants went 38-38 in division games in 2018. San Francisco hit .239 as a team last year and averaged 2.6 extra base hits per game.

The Rockies finished 41-36 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.