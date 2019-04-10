Tampa Bay Rays (9-3, first in the AL East) vs. Chicago White Sox (3-7, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (2-0, 0.82 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 10.00 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox enter the game as losers of their last four games.

The White Sox went 30-51 at home in 2018. Chicago hit .241 as a team last year while averaging 8.2 hits per game.

The Rays went 39-42 away from home in 2018. Tampa Bay averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 150 total home runs last year.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

