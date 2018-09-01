San Francisco Giants’ Austin Slater (53) breaks his bat grounding out to short against the New York Mets during the seventh inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, in San Francisco. (D. Ross Cameron/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — A pair of Giants making their major league debuts drove in the game’s first two runs, and rookie left-hander Andrew Suarez outdueled Zack Wheeler as San Francisco beat the New York Mets 7-0 on Friday night.

Chris Shaw, an outfielder called up earlier in the day to replace the traded Andrew McCutchen, lofted a sacrifice fly to center in the seventh inning to break a scoreless tie. Shaw had struck out in his previous two at-bats.

Catcher Aramis Garcia, also making his first major league appearance, homered leading off the eighth for the Giants’ second run. He also had struck out in his first two big league at-bats.

After giving up a first-inning double to Jeff McNeil, Suarez (6-9) retired 17 straight batters until hitting McNeil with a pitch leading off the seventh. He then gave up a bloop single to Austin Jackson, but worked out of the jam by getting Jay Bruce to hit into an inning-ending double play.

Suarez allowed two hits in seven innings, striking out five out and walking none. Tony Watson worked the eighth and Ty Blach pitched the ninth to complete the three-hitter.

Wheeler (9-7) was almost as good, striking out nine and walking none while allowing four hits and one run over seven innings. It was his first loss since June 22 — he had won seven straight decisions.

Garcia’s homer came off Robert Gsellman. Belt added a two-run triple later in the inning off Daniel Zamora, and Austin Slater, Gorkys Hernandez and Garcia followed with RBI singles off Drew Smith.

The debuts of Shaw and Garcia marked the first time two position players had made their first big league appearance in the same game for the Giants since first baseman Will Clark and second baseman Robby Thompson debuted on April 8, 1986, at Houston.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mets: Third baseman David Wright, who has not played since May 2016 while having three surgeries for neck, back and shoulder injuries, rejoined the club to continue his rehabilitation. He is still on the disabled list but said he hopes to be activated sometime in September.

Giants: Catcher Buster Posey, who had right hip surgery on Monday, was on crutches when he visited the Giants’ clubhouse before the game. His recovery time is expected to be six to eight months.

UP NEXT

LHP Steven Matz (5-11, 4.36 ERA), who tied his season high by going seven innings in his previous outing, takes the mound for the Mets in the second game of the series. LHP Derek Holland (7-8, 3.65) starts for the Giants, who have won five of his last six starts, although he’s only gotten credit for victories in two of those games.

