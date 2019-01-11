FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2018, file photo, Chicago Cubs shortstop Addison Russell fields a ground ball by Washington Nationals’ Anthony Rendon during the fifth inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader, Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018, in Washington. Russell and the Cubs have agreed to a $3.4 million, one-year contract, a relatively small $200,000 raise for a player whose relationship with the team appeared strained after a domestic violence suspension. (Nick Wass, File/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Suspended shortstop Addison Russell and the Chicago Cubs have agreed to a $3.4 million, one-year contract, a relatively small $200,000 raise for a player whose relationship with the team appeared strained after a domestic violence suspension.

Russell accepted a 40-game suspension last October for violating baseball’s domestic violence policy following allegations made by his ex-wife. He missed the final 11 regular-season games plus the wild-card playoff loss and will be eligible to return May 3, barring postponements.

Russell will lose pay during the suspension. He can earn an additional $600,000 in roster bonuses if he is on the active roster for up to 150 days.

Kris Bryant agreed to a $12.9 million, one-year deal, a raise from $10.85 million. Also agreeing to one-year deals were Javier Baez ($5.2 million), Kyle Schwarber ($3.39 million) and pitchers Kyle Hendricks ($7.405 million), Carl Edwards Jr. ($1.5 million) and Mike Montgomery ($2.44 million).

