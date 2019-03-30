New York Mets (77-85, fourth in the NL East in 2018) vs. Washington Nationals (82-80, second in the NL East in 2018)

Washington; Saturday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Noah Syndergaard (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Mets favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets face the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Washington averaged 8.7 hits per game last season and totaled 191 home runs as a team.

The Mets went 40-36 in division play in 2018. New York hit .234 as a team last year while averaging 7.9 hits per game.

Nationals Injuries: None listed.

Mets Injuries: None listed.

