Pittsburgh Pirates (7-6, third in the NL Central) vs. Washington Nationals (7-6, fourth in the NL East)

Washington; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon (0-2, 3.00 ERA) Nationals: Max Scherzer (1-2, 3.32 ERA)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Washington Nationals on Sunday at Nationals Park.

The Nationals went 41-40 at home in 2018. Washington hit .254 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 25 total triples last year.

The Pirates went 38-43 away from home in 2018. Pittsburgh pitchers had an ERA of 4.00 last year while striking out 8.2 hitters per game.

