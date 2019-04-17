Baltimore Orioles (7-11, third in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (13-4, first in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: David Hess (1-2, 3.32 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Rays: Ryne Stanek (1-0, 2.16 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 10 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Rays are 3-1 against opponents from the AL East. Tampa Bay is hitting a collective batting average of .262 this season, led by Austin Meadows with an average of .350.

The Orioles are 6-8 against the rest of their division. The Baltimore pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.90. David Hess leads the team with a 3.32 earned run average. The Rays won the last meeting 4-2. Tyler Glasnow secured his fourth victory and Avisail Garcia went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Tampa Bay. Dylan Bundy took his second loss for Baltimore.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meadows leads the Rays with nine extra base hits and is batting .350. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-36 with three doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

Trey Mancini leads the Orioles with 12 extra base hits and has 12 RBIs. Dwight Smith Jr. is 10-for-38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 8-2, .295 batting average, 3.07 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Orioles: 3-7, .221 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 22 runs

Rays Injuries: Blake Snell: 10-day IL (right toe), Jose De Leon: 10-day IL (elbow), Anthony Banda: 60-day IL (elbow), Joey Wendle: 10-day IL (hamstring), Matt Duffy: 10-day IL (back).

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Alex Cobb: 10-day IL (lumbar strain), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Chris Davis: day-to-day (illness), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee), Austin Wynns: 10-day IL (oblique).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.