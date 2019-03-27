Houston Astros (103-59, first in the AL West in 2018) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (90-72, third in the AL East in 2018)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rays: Blake Snell (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Houston visits Tampa Bay for opening day.

The Rays went 41-35 in division play in 2018. Tampa Bay hit .258 as a team last year while averaging 8.7 hits per game.

The Astros finished 46-30 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Houston pitchers had a WHIP of 1.10 last season while striking out 10.4 hitters per game. The Rays won the season series 4-3 in 2018.

Rays Injuries: Jose De Leon: day-to-day (elbow).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: day-to-day (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: day-to-day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

