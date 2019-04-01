Colorado Rockies (91-72, second in the NL West in 2018) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (90-72, third in the NL East in 2018)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Chad Bettis (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-0, .00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays finished 51-30 in home games in 2018. Tampa Bay averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 274 total doubles last season.

The Rockies went 44-38 away from home in 2018. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 42 total triples last season. These two teams did not play each other in 2018.

Rays Injuries: Joey Wendle: day-to-day (left hamstring strain).

Rockies Injuries: Jon Gray: day-to-day (right calf cramp), Daniel Murphy: day-to-day (finger).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.