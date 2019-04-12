Tampa Bay Rays (10-3, first in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (4-9, fourth in the AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Ryne Stanek (0-0, 1.50 ERA) Blue Jays: Trent Thornton (0-0, 1.69 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays enter the matchup as winners of their last four games.

The Blue Jays went 30-46 in division play in 2018. Toronto averaged 8.2 hits per game last season and totaled 217 home runs as a team.

The Rays went 41-35 in division games in 2018. Tampa Bay hit .258 as a team last year while averaging 8.7 hits per game. The Rays won the season series 13-6 in 2018.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.