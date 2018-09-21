Tampa Bay Rays (85-67, third in AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (70-83, fourth in AL East)

Toronto; Friday, 7:07 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rays: Diego Castillo (3-2, 3.14 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 57 strikeouts) Blue Jays: Sean Reid-Foley (2-3, 5.54 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 32 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Blue Jays have gone 2-3 in Reid-Foley’s starts. Toronto’s lineup has 205 home runs this year, led by Justin Smoak’s mark of 25. Tampa Bay is hitting .260 as a team this year, Joey Wendle’s mark of .303 leads the team. The Blue Jays won 9-8 in Thursday’s meeting, David Paulino earned his first win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Duffy has 147 hits for the Rays this season. He’s batting .300 on the year. Tommy Pham has two home runs and five RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay. Teoscar Hernandez is hitting .240 with 110 hits and 20 home runs in 126 games this year for the Blue Jays. Randal Grichuk has four home runs and five RBIs while slugging .649 over his past 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .273 batting average, 3.08 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs. Blue Jays: 5-5, .224 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by nine runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports