Toronto Blue Jays (73-88, fourth in AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (89-72, third in AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Blue Jays: Sam Gaviglio (3-9, 5.19 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 102 strikeouts) Rays: Ryne Stanek (2-3, 3.08 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Toronto and Tampa Bay are looking to win the series with a victory. The Rays are 15-14 in games started by Stanek. Tampa Bay pitchers are holding opponents to just a .229 batting average this year. The Blue Jays are 30-45 against the rest of their division. Toronto’s lineup has 150 home runs this year, led by Randal Grichuk’s mark of 25. In Saturday’s game, the Rays defeated the Blue Jays 4-3. Diego Castillo got the win for Tampa Bay, his fourth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak has 25 home runs and 77 RBIs in 147 games for the Blue Jays. Rowdy Tellez has three home runs and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for Toronto. C.J. Cron has 67 runs and 74 RBIs for the Rays this year. Tommy Pham has two home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .719 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.60 ERA, outscored by 11 runs. Rays: 4-6, .235 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by 13 runs.

BLUE JAYS INJURIES: The Toronto Blue Jays transferred INF Brandon Drury from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports