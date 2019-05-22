Tampa Bay Rays’ Tommy Pham follows through on a solo home run off Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Rich Hill during the fourth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 22, 2019, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (Chris O’Meara/Associated Press)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Avisail Garcia and Kevin Kiermaier each hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning to power the Tampa Bay Rays past the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-1 on Wednesday night.

Kiermaier also made a rocket throw from center field to cut down Cody Bellinger at home plate, keeping the score tied 1-all in the sixth. Bellinger, who was aboard on a fielder’s choice, failed to reach base safely for the first time in 46 starts this season. He went 0 for 4, dropping his major league-leading batting average to .394.

Tommy Pham hit his sixth homer for the Rays, and Brandon Lowe singled in the go-ahead run to spark a seven-run seventh. Emilio Pagan (1-0) got four outs in relief.

Garcia’s eighth homer came off Dylan Floro, who entered with a 0.44 ERA — best among NL relievers. Floro (1-1) pitched to four batters and got none of them out.

Kiermaier capped the big inning with his fourth home run off left-hander Caleb Ferguson.

Max Muncy tied it with a homer in the sixth off Rays reliever Yonny Chirinos.

Tampa Bay opener Ryne Stanek pitched 1 2/3 innings, giving up a hit and a walk while striking out two.

ATHLETICS 7, INDIANS 2

CLEVELAND — Frankie Montas pitched six scoreless innings, Mark Canha homered and drove in three runs and Oakland extended its winning streak to six games with a win over Cleveland.

Nick Hundley had three hits, including a solo homer and two RBIs. Robbie Grossman also drove in a pair of runs as Oakland swept the three-game series and reached the .500 mark for the first time since April 26.

The Athletics completed a 6-2 trip and have won 10 of their last 14.

Montas (6-2) struck out nine and gave up five hits, four of them over the first two innings, in lowering his ERA to 2.40.

Canha, filling in for injured designated hitter Khris Davis, hit his seventh home run and a double.

Jefry Rodriguez (1-4) allowed four earned runs in four innings. Cleveland trailed 7-0 in the eighth when Jake Bauers hit a two-run homer off Fernando Rodney.

YANKEES 7, ORIOLES 5

BALTIMORE — Gleyber Torres hit two of New York’s five home runs off Baltimore’s beleaguered pitching staff, and survived a shaky outing from CC Sabathia.

Torres homered leading off the third and fifth innings to help New York take a 7-2 lead. Gary Sanchez hit his ninth homer against the Orioles this season, and DJ LeMahieu and Thairo Estrada also connected.

Baltimore has lost five in a row to sink to 15-34, the worst record in the majors.

Sabathia (3-1) allowed five runs and six hits, including two home runs, in five innings.

Aroldis Chapman worked the ninth for his 13th save in 14 chances.

Richie Martin hit his first big league homer and Renato Núñez added a two-run shot for Baltimore.

ROYALS 8, CARDINALS 2, 1ST GAME

ST. LOUIS — Brad Keller pitched seven-plus innings of two-hit baseball, Jorge Soler hit a three-run homer and Kansas City beat St. Louis in the first game of a doubleheader.

Keller (3-5) snapped a six-start winless streak. He pitched around leadoff walks in the first, second and fourth innings and had retired 12 of 13 batters before Matt Carpenter walked and Paul Goldschmidt singled to start the eighth, ending Keller’s day. Keller struck out three, walked four and hit two batters.

Soler’s drive into the left field seats off Michael Wacha (3-2) capped a six-run third and made it 7-0.

Whit Merrifield had two hits, drove in a run and scored once. Nicky Lopez reached three times and scored twice and Hunter Dozier hit a pair of sacrifice flies.

BREWERS 11, REDS 9

MILWAUKEE — Yasmani Grandal homered during a big rally and started a bizarre double play on a pitch that got past him and bounced to the backstop, helping Milwaukee outlast Cincinnati.

Grandal hit a two-run homer as the Brewers scored five times in the sixth for an 11-8 lead.

The pitching matchup between the Brewers’ Zach Davies and Luis Castillo turned out to be the shortest outing of the season for both. Davies gave up six runs in three innings and Castillo allowed four in 2.

Josh Hader finished it, earning his 12th save in 12 chances.

Tyler Barnhart’s fourth homer capped a five-run second that put the Reds up, 5-0. Dietrich hit his 12th in the third for a 6-1 lead.

The Brewers made it 6-all in the fourth on a two-run single by Eric Thames. Keston Hiura and Mike Moustakas also homered for Milwaukee.

Milwaukee reliever Junior Guerra (2-0) earned the win. Wandy Peralta (0-1) took the loss.

RANGERS 2, MARINERS 1

ARLINGTON, Texas — Hunter Pence homered, Adrian Sampson had another impressive long outing for a victory after not starting, and Texas beat slumping Seattle to complete a three-game sweep.

The Mariners have lost 27 of 37 games to fall to the bottom of the AL West standings since starting the season 13-2.

Seattle lefty Marco Gonzalez (5-4) limited the Rangers to one earned run over seven innings, but dropped to 0-4 with a 4.56 ERA in five starts in May. He was 5-0 after his first seven starts this season.

Sampson (2-3) went 5 1/3 innings and gave up one earned run after the Rangers used a reliever to start the game. Jesse Chavez got the first five outs against the Mariners. Shawn Kelley worked the ninth for his fourth save in five chances.

PADRES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 2

SAN DIEGO — Left-hander Eric Lauer pitched seven strong innings for his first win in seven starts and Greg Garcia had three hits, scored twice and drove in a run as San Diego beat Arizona to complete a three-game sweep.

Lauer (3-4) held the Diamondbacks to one run and four hits, struck out seven and walked none to win for the first time since April 8 at San Francisco. Kirby Yates got the final three outs for his major league-leading 20th save.

The Padres roughed up rookie Merrill Kelly (4-5) for four runs and five hits in 1 2/3 innings. He walked four and struck out none.

MARLINS 6, TIGERS 3

DETROIT — Garrett Cooper hit his first major league home run in the sixth inning, leading a comeback as Miami won its fifth straight by beating Detroit.

The Tigers led 3-0 before Cooper’s solo shot. The Marlins then scored three runs in the seventh, and Brian Anderson added a two-run homer in the eighth.

Detroit has dropped eight in a row — and Sunday’s game was suspended with the Tigers trailing Oakland in the seventh inning.

Detroit starter Daniel Norris was solid before giving way to Buck Farmer (2-3).

José Ureña (2-6) allowed two earned runs in six innings for the Marlins. Sergio Romo pitched a perfect ninth for his eighth save in nine chances.

Detroit scored a run in each of the first three innings. Niko Goodrum hit an RBI single, Gordon Beckham drove in a run with a groundout, and Christin Stewart added a run-scoring double.

METS 6, NATIONALS 1

NEW YORK — Juan Lagares hit a go-ahead, three-run double off Washington closer Sean Doolittle, Rajai Davis capped the six-run eighth inning with a three-run homer in his first at-bat for the Mets and New York rallied for the victory.

Max Scherzer stranded seven runners in six shutout innings, and Adam Eaton homered on Jacob deGrom’s fourth pitch in a matchup of Cy Young Award winners.

Adeiny Hechavarría doubled with one out in the eighth off Kyle Barraclaugh (0-1).

Mets star Robinson Canó was sent for an MRI after straining his left quad running to first base when he grounded out in the third following J.D. Davis’ two-out double.

Drew Gagnon (3-0) pitched a perfect eighth for the Mets. Tyler Bashlor finished the three-hitter.

New York (23-26) won its third straight in the four-game series and stretched its home winning streak to six.

