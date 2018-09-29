Toronto Blue Jays (73-87, fourth in AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (88-72, third in AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Blue Jays: Ryan Borucki (4-5, 3.76 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) Rays: Blake Snell (21-5, 1.90 ERA, 0.96 WHIP, 211 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay starter Blake Snell can notch his 22nd victory of the season with a win. The Rays have gone 21-9 in Snell’s starts this year. The Tampa Bay pitching staff is limiting opponents to just a .230 batting average this season. The Blue Jays have gone 30-44 against the rest of their division. Toronto’s lineup has 148 home runs this year, led by Randal Grichuk’s mark of 25. The Blue Jays won Friday’s contest 7-6. Tim Mayza picked up his second win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justin Smoak is batting .242 with a .349 on-base percentage and .458 slugging percentage in 146 games this season for the Blue Jays. Rowdy Tellez has three home runs and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Toronto. C.J. Cron has 29 home runs and 73 RBIs in 138 games for the Rays. Tommy Pham has four home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .939 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .247 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by eight runs. Rays: 4-6, .247 batting average, 6.09 ERA, outscored by eight runs.

BLUE JAYS INJURIES: The Toronto Blue Jays transferred INF Brandon Drury from the 10-day disabled list to the 60-day disabled list on Tuesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

