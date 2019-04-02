Detroit Tigers (2-3, fourth in the AL Central) vs. New York Yankees (2-2, third in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Jordan Zimmermann (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 1.59 ERA)

LINE: Yankees favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees went 53-28 on their home field in 2018. New York batted .249 as a team last year and hit 267 total home runs.

The Tigers went 26-55 on the road in 2018. Detroit hit .241 as a team last year and hit 135 total home runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

