New York Yankees (97-60, second in AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (87-70, third in AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (12-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 155 strikeouts) Rays: Ryne Stanek (2-3, 2.70 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rays are 14-14 in games started by Stanek. Tampa Bay is hitting .258 as a team this season, Joey Wendle’s mark of .300 leads the team. The Yankees have gone 41-30 against the rest of their division. New York’s lineup has 145 home runs this year, Giancarlo Stanton paces them with 35 homers. The Yankees won Tuesday’s contest 9-2. Luis Severino picked up his 19th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Andujar is batting .298 for the Yankees this season, and his .525 slugging percentage is seventh in the American League. Luke Voit has four home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .703 over his past 10 games for New York. C.J. Cron is batting .255 with a .321 on-base percentage and .489 slugging percentage in 135 games this season for the Rays. Tommy Pham has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .811 over his past 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 6-4, .224 batting average, 3.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs. Rays: 6-4, .269 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports