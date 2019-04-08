New York Yankees (5-4, second in the AL East) vs. Houston Astros (5-5, second in the AL West)

Houston; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Masahiro Tanaka (1-0, 1.46 ERA) Astros: Justin Verlander (1-0, 4.09 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros square off against the New York Yankees on Monday at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros went 46-35 on their home field in 2018. Houston hit .255 as a team with 3.1 extra base hits per game and 205 total home runs last year.

The Yankees finished 47-34 in road games in 2018. New York hit .249 as a team last year and hit 267 total home runs. The Yankees won the season series 5-2 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

