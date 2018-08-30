Those moments are coming more often for Tanner Roark, when pitches fly out of his right hand, when outs tick by as if the game is set to a metronome, when throwing a baseball into the catcher’s mitt feels more like skipping a rock into the ocean.

The Washington Nationals starter spots all his pitches with pinpoint accuracy. His sinker dances in and out of the strike zone. His curveball loops through the air and misses each waving bat in its path.

It all clicked in the third inning against the New York Mets last Sunday. Then again in the fourth. Then again in the fifth as Roark breezed through hitter after hitter after hitless hitter. That has happened a lot in the second half of Roark’s season.

“You really just feel unhittable,” Roark said, grinning, inside the visitors’ clubhouse at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday. “You feel like each pitch that you’re about to throw is untouchable, and what’s what you want as a pitcher.”

At the start of this season, before Roark tweaked his mechanics and recommitted to his sinker and four-seam fastball, that feeling had escaped him. He was 3-12 with a 4.87 earned run average. He had given up 117 hits in 114.2 innings of work. From June 12 to July 13, the month leading into the all-star break, he made seven starts and lost six of them.

Manager Dave Martinez often has simple tasks for his starting rotation: Keep the team in games. Get outs. Give the Nationals’ flammable offense a chance. Roark wasn’t doing that, no matter how much he wanted his sinker to sink or curveball to clip the outside corner.

But a new pitcher emerged after the mid-July break, and Roark has since gone 5-1 in seven starts with a 1.61 ERA, the sixth best in baseball during that stretch. That lone loss came against the Mets on Sunday, only because the offense could not complement a six-inning effort that was stained by a single home run swing. He otherwise won five straight decisions to start his second half, which will continue against the Milwaukee Brewers at Nationals Park on Friday night.

“It’s been awesome,” Martinez said of Roark’s sharp turnaround. “Every time he goes out there we have a chance to win ballgames. And good for him that he was able to bounce back and figure some things out.”

Before he could do that, and long before games started tilting in his favor, Roark stared at video of himself and spotted a mechanical misstep.

The 31-year-old veteran saw that he was rushing to throw the ball, and his arm was operating ahead of his legs. That made it hard for him to get on top of his sinker, the staple of his repertoire, and the pitch’s movement was off. Roark wants his sinker to fall down in the zone and dart inside on righties and away from lefties. It was instead moving side to side, keeping it too high in the zone and on the same plane as swinging bats. Hitters feasted.

“When he’s at his best, his sinker is down and he is getting quick groundball outs with it,” catcher Matt Wieters said. “There is a lot of talk these days about spin rate and launch angle and I think that has made pitchers think they have to throw higher and higher and rely on off-speed stuff more. There was some of that with Tanner, but once he realized he had to just get the ball down again the results started to show.”

That came with delaying his delivery, if only by a millisecond or two, and fastball command followed. Roark then shifted his approach back to what’s most comfortable.

Before the All Star break, he threw his sinker 38.6 percent of the time, his four-seam fastball at 17.6 percent, his change-up at 13.3 and his curveball at 15.4, according to the pitching analytics site Brooks Baseball. In the second half, his sinker is up to 46.3 percent and his four-seam fastball to 22.8. He is tossing his curveball in very specific situations and his change-up even less often. His secondary pitches, which also include a slider and rarely used cutter, have become exactly that.

Roark, who is making around $6.5 million this year, is under team control for 2019 and will pitch alongside Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg for at least one more season.

“I got away from my sinker, just trying to do too much mechanically and with all my pitches,” Roark said. “Using my sinker, my fastball, that makes the secondary stuff better. It’s my bread and butter. If I can locate it, which I have been, it opens everything up for me.”

It has been a hard summer for the Nationals (67-67), who are on the far fringes of the National League East and NL wild card races with just 28 games left.

But plenty can be salvaged as the team sifts through the embers of this season. Scherzer is in the mix for his third straight NL Cy Young Award. Rookie outfielder Juan Soto smacked his 16th home run Wednesday, tying him with Ken Griffey Jr. for fourth most hit by a teenager, and looks like a franchise cornerstone. Whether Bryce Harper resigns this offseason, the lineup will return Anthony Rendon, Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and enough reliable bats to keep the team competitive into the future.

And then there is Roark, whose season was once lost, later found, and is now showing the Nationals that success can start with slowing down.