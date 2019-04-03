Chicago Cubs (1-3, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (1-3, fourth in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (1-0, 3.00 ERA) Braves: Julio Teheran (0-1, 5.40 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves finished 43-38 in home games in 2018. Atlanta pitchers had an ERA of 3.75 last year while striking out 8.8 hitters per game.

The Cubs went 44-37 away from home in 2018. Chicago hit .258 as a team last year and hit 167 total home runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.