Texas Rangers (67-92, fifth in AL West) vs. Seattle Mariners (86-73, third in AL West)

Seattle; Friday, 10:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rangers: Martin Perez (2-6, 6.13 ERA, 1.75 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Mariners: Wade LeBlanc (8-5, 3.55 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 124 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Texas will look for another strong outing after a combined three-hitter put together by Ariel Jurado and three relievers in a 2-0 victory over Seattle on Thursday. The Mariners have gone 16-10 in games started by LeBlanc. Seattle is hitting a collective .254 this year, led by Jean Segura’s mark of .301. Texas’ lineup has 176 home runs this season, Joey Gallo paces them with 40 homers. The Rangers won 2-0 in Thursday’s meeting, Jurado earned his fifth win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 20 home runs and 77 RBIs in 143 games for the Rangers. Adrian Beltre has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .686 over his past 10 games for Texas. Mitch Haniger has 167 hits for the Mariners this season. He’s batting .283 on the year. Robinson Cano has two home runs and eight RBIs while slugging .692 over his past 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 3-7, .202 batting average, 4.26 ERA, outscored by 19 runs. Mariners: 4-6, .249 batting average, 4.76 ERA, outscored by two runs.

