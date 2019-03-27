Chicago Cubs (95-68, second in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Texas Rangers (67-95, fifth in the NL West in 2018)

Arlington, Texas; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Jon Lester (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Mike Minor (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago visits Texas for opening day.

The Rangers went 34-47 in home games in 2018. Texas averaged 8.1 hits per game last season while batting .240 as a team.

The Cubs went 41-36 in division play in 2018. Chicago hit .258 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game. These two teams did not play in 2018.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Cubs Injuries: Brandon Morrow: day-to-day (elbow), Yu Darvish: day-to-day (elbow).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

