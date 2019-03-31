Columnist

In a week or a month, we’ll look back and decide whether Trea Turner’s walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth inning Sunday at Nationals Park — his second homer of the day in a 6-5 win over the New York Mets — was a vital, stabilizing part of the Washington Nationals’ season. It’s too soon to know, but it sure seems significant right now.

Turner’s low line drive, which had backspin and seemed to ignore a raw crosswind that knocked down balls all day, certainly reversed a bleak, worried mood that, just moments before, had been almost funereal. Instead of getting swept in their own ballpark to start the season, the Nats got a “salvage” win — and maybe a fresh start.

“Trea bailed us all out,” said closer Sean Doolittle, who gave up a pair of two-out RBI singles in the eighth inning to leave the score tied at 5 and incinerate the last of what had been a 5-2 lead. Thanks to Turner, he ended the day with both a blown save — and a win.

“It would’ve felt bad. Real bad. Going into an off-day, losses linger. A million things go through your mind,” second baseman Brian Dozier said. “Instead, we walk off!”

[Trea Turner’s second homer of the day bails out bullpen, gives Nats first win]

Symbolic of the disasters of the Nats’ bullpen in the season’s first three days — the relievers have allowed 10 runs in 7⅓ innings — was new setup man Trevor Rosenthal, who’s throwing 100 mph again but not with much control. In his first appearance Saturday, he faced four men and got none out; all four scored. On Sunday, he showed the grit to volunteer for back-to-back duty — something the Nats wanted to avoid for a player coming back from career-threatening elbow surgery — but only got a hoarse laugh from the mean old game for his trouble. Rosenthal threw one pitch, allowed a soft line-drive single and got yanked by perhaps panicky manager Dave Martinez.

“I’m going to get the ball authenticated when I get my first out [as a National],” Rosenthal said with a sheepish grin.

Yes, walk-off homers help.

Instead of a game remembered as an embarrassment for Martinez — how is it possible to come close to running out of pitchers in the third game of the season? — this will, in part, be cause for celebration and postgame jokes instead. Now, when Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies come to Nats Park on Tuesday night, with ace Max Scherzer on the mound, we can all anticipate an evening of grand theater, rather than a continuation of the Nats psychodrama in progress.

Instead of an 0-3 record and a mini-panic on Half Street, the Nats can point to a classy six-inning start Sunday by their $140 million free agent, Patrick Corbin. He would have gotten the win if the Nats’ bullpen hadn’t blown that 5-2 lead in the eighth.

Thanks to Turner, who had five hits and four steals against the Mets in this series, we can focus on the good news while not ignoring the bad. Rookie Victor Robles, facing Jacob deGrom, Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler — three of the toughest right-handers on any staff — had two more loud doubles into the left field corner Sunday, bringing him to 5 for 11, including a homer.

Now we don’t have to decide whether Martinez panicked when he hooked Tony Sipp in the eighth after only three hitters with two on and one out, his team still up 5-2. Isn’t that an awfully short leash?

The justification for the brief outing does make sense. Sipp volunteered, ready for duty. But he also has told Martinez that he’s in the process of building up shoulder strength (and velocity) after signing as a free agent just 18 days ago. So the quick hook may have been wise.

Rosenthal’s bizarre one-pitch outing also had its context — his return from Tommy John surgery and the need not to jeopardize his health. If Rosenthal hadn’t also volunteered for work Sunday, Martinez wouldn’t have called on him for even one hitter.

Before the Phils hit town, the Nats need another arm in their bullpen. The sight of Doolittle trying to get a five-out save in the third game of the season, as if this were late September or October, is enough to make your hair stand up straight.

“That’s a tough one [to start the season with],” Doolittle said of his 30-pitch outing. “But that’s the life of a reliever. . . . We were pushing our chips to the middle of the table.”

How tight is a team that is worried about a poor start? Even before this game, Doolittle was talking about how he and the team had barely given a thought to Harper’s visit because their first two games were “such tough-to-swallow loses.”

You can’t save the start of a season in the third game. That’s ridiculous. But the tone can be set early, then become tough to shake. If that beginning is rotten enough, ominous enough, it can hang over a team.

If you start your season at home with three ugly, confidence-battering loses in a row, that little skid, so easy to ignore midseason, can make everyone around the team wonder whether its offseason renovation was such a smart idea: Were we just the Washington Harpers all those years?

In a sense, with this series behind them, the Nats now have a second Opening Day. They know their bullpen is a mess at the moment and that, as some of us have said all winter, they are one quality back-end arm short of having a solid, complete pitching staff.

But now, thanks to Turner, the good work of these early days can shine, too. Scherzer fanned a dozen in his start, and Corbin looked exactly as advertised in six strong innings. The missing Third Ace certainly seems to have been found.

Put away the heart-attack medicine — for a day. And get ready for the return of Bryce.

“Sometimes you have to catch a break,” Doolittle said. Turner’s second homer may prove to be just that.