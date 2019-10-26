Houston won Game 3, 4-1, pecking away for 10 hits off Aníbal Sánchez, to avoid the disaster of a three-game deficit. José Altuve, Astros star and emblem, had a pair of doubles and scored twice, and the Astros’ bullpen stifled the Nats over the last four-plus innings.

Just the Astros doing typically efficient and suffocating Astros things. And little fun at all for D.C., which waited 86 years to find out that, while its Nats are leading in this World Series, it’s also in a battle now.

However, for those who anticipated a long, complex, strategy-filled World Series between two roughly equal teams — the Astros supremely dominant all season but the Nats quite comparable for the past five months — this night gave promise of a dramatic World Series, complete with dicey decision-making, that is starting to unfold. In other words, purists who love good baseball and lots of it are suddenly happy, fie on them.

“We’ve lost a game before. It’s one game. There’s going to be another one tomorrow,” said a straight-faced but perhaps slightly bemused Ryan Zimmerman to questions about how a team that had won 18 of its previous 20 games might actually lose one.

“We have to play good baseball. That’s a really good team over there. They have superstars all over the place. If we don’t play good baseball, we’ll lose,” said Zimmerman, who singled and scored the Nats’ only run on a fourth-inning Victor Robles triple. “But if we get as many people on base as we did [Friday], I’ll take our chances.”

Now, this World Series will move into its tactical stage, playing out earlier themes. “There is a lot of chess going on [between] these teams,” said Adam Eaton, who had two hits.

In Game 1, the Nats made a strategic gamble — but perhaps an unavoidable one given their lack of bullpen depth — by using $140 million left-hander Patrick Corbin to pitch an important inning of relief when Max Scherzer left after five innings and 112 pitches. Calling on the willing Corbin helped patch together the last 12 vital outs of a one-run victory.

But it also pushed Corbin, an elite starting pitcher in his prime, back from a Game 3 start and possibly one in a Game 7 if necessary. Now he is certain of just one certain start in Game 4. The Astros are loaded with right-handed hitters and like facing most lefties. But does that mean they would enjoy facing a southpaw such as Corbin, who was fourth in the National League in strikeouts (238) and eighth in ERA (3.25)?

For the Nats, the decision to have Corbin “spikes on” for use in relief for Games 1 or 2 or even both was a double-edged issue.

The first part of the trade-off was to trust Sánchez with a much larger role. Sometimes, when Sánchez’s command is sharp, he can produce marvels, such as having a no-hitter for 7⅔ innings in his win over St. Louis in Game 1 of the NL Championship Series. But the Cardinals are a mediocre hitting team. The Astros are elite. If there is a Game 7 in Houston, it will be a nervous night for the Nationals with all pitching arms on deck. Sánchez might start but with a much shorter leash.

Luckily for the Nats, there is another side to the Sánchez-Corbin double-edged blade. The Astros’ glaring weakness, since the implosion of lefty Wade Miley in September (16.67 ERA in five starts), is the absence of a fourth starter. Ironically, both Miley and Sánchez were under consideration by the Nats in free agency last winter.

On Saturday night, the Astros, who have a strong, deep bullpen, will be forced to patch together a “bullpen game” while facing Corbin, who is one of the Nats’ Big Three.

That should be advantage Nats, with rookie Jose Urquidy as Houston’s opener. Also important, the Nats drove Houston starter Zack Greinke out of the game after just 4⅔ shaky innings Friday. The Astros, desperate to win, then used their five best relievers.

“We made some of those guys come in and throw. We got to see them,” Zimmerman said. “That’s definitely a positive.”

If Corbin does well and the Nats win to take control of this World Series, one of the hidden plotlines will be that Washington built a rotation deep enough that it could flip Corbin and Sánchez around in this series and remain functional while also getting a useful start from Sánchez in the NL Division Series and an outstanding one in the NLCS.

“This time worked out pretty well for us being able to throw Game 1 and then having three full days off,” Corbin said before Game 3. “Being available for Game 2 worked out great — not getting in . . . I didn’t throw at all. So I was able to do my same routine.

“Everything feels great, ready to go.”

Game 4 will be crucial for the Astros. A 3-1 deficit is tough to escape even if your next two matchups would be Gerritt Cole and Justin Verlander against three-time Cy Young winner Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg.

But it will be deadly serious business for the Nats, too. Postseason history shows that if you are able to gain the huge advantage of a 2-0 lead on the other team’s field, then don’t let them get even at 2-2 and know that they’ll get to go back home.

After their six-day layoff following the NLCS, the Nats appear to have regained their hitting timing — if they ever lost it. They’re getting their hits. But, like many teams in their first World Series, they seem to be feeling their nerves more at home, where there is an intense desire to please the fans who adore them, rather than the dashing desperado attitude of a hot team, winners of 18 of 20 going into Friday night, that wants to go into a hostile ballpark and demoralize both its foes and the struck-silent rival crowds.

Juan Soto, on his 21st birthday, seemed especially struck. Maybe having the left field stands sing “Happy Birthday,” to which he doffed his cap, just increased his desire to please. In addition to an impatient 0-for-4 night, Soto made an error on a ball bouncing in the left field corner and also threw a ball to the plate so high that it cleared the catcher and the pitcher who was backing him up, hitting the box seat railing and advancing a runner. Anthony Rendon flew out weakly three times with men on base by swinging at the first pitch.

None of the Nats in the postgame locker room seemed concerned that, after their 13th playoff game this month, and their third in the World Series, they had suddenly become aware of the stage they were on. Most seemed elated by the atmosphere and craved more.

“The place was electric,” Manager Dave Martinez said.

“I’m really happy for the fans. They deserve this as much as we do,” Zimmerman said. “Hopefully, the next couple of games, we can give them a little more to cheer about.”

Make no mistake, the World Series has come to Washington, and celebrations, jammed streets, chanting fans and general red-clad Nationals joy now rule the happy city. But the Astros have arrived, too.

Just as the Nats’ modest motto for this year became #StayInTheFight, the Astros’ for the whole year has been #TakeItBack. You see (everyone in baseball knows this), the Astros aspire to the kind of We’re-Just-Better hauteur familiar to Yankees followers. Houston won the World Series in 2017 — the first in franchise history — and wants to give the impression that 2018 was just a one-year mistake.

Saturday’s Corbin vs. Bullpen matchup in Game 4 may not seem like some high-dudgeon battle. But it should be viewed as that. It’s Finish the Fight vs. Take It Back. Yes, in the World Series, each game just counts as one. But this is a big one.

