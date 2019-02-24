

From left, in a July 12, 1949, file photo, Roy Campanella, Larry Doby, Don Newcombe and Jackie Robinson pose at the 16th annual All-Star Game at Ebbetts Field in Brooklyn. (Associated Press)

Like so many of his generation, and a couple generations before him, Don Newcombe couldn’t play Major League Baseball when he first started playing professionally as an 18-year-old in 1944 in his native New Jersey. He was black. As we all know, the big leagues wouldn’t re-integrate until 1947, when it allowed what the late historian Jules Tygiel phrased “baseball’s great experiment” by letting a progeny of enslaved Africans, Jackie Robinson, on the diamond for the first time since the 1880s.

So Newcombe spent his teens pitching a few games for the Newark Eagles in the Negro National League.

But when Newcombe, who died last Tuesday at 92, got his chance in 1949 with the big league’s Dodgers, he carried on what Robinson started and others like Robinson would do in the next few years. Newcombe proved his extraordinary worth as a ballplayer, a pitcher in his case, and, more important, exposed as charade the championing of stars in all-white baseball as the greatest baseball players to have graced the game.

No larger asterisk could be placed on the achievements of anyone in Cooperstown than that which is due all those enshrined who didn’t compete against players of color like Newcombe. The racial segregation in baseball that they embraced and upheld damaged not only the aspirations of men of color, but the athletic reputations white players crafted for themselves with the aid of all-white sports media. They played amongst themselves; they didn’t play amongst the best.

To be sure, the mid-20th century wave of black players hit the game running — running off with awards, records and statistics that before were the purview solely of segregated white baseball personalities.

What Newcombe, along with Jackie Robinson, Larry Doby, Frank Robinson, who died earlier this month, Roy Campanella and the rest of the first wave of black major league players did 70 years ago was legend.

In the 11-year span after Jackie Robinson’s rookie campaign, the percentage of black major leaguers grew from zero to 10. But the impact that minority players had in those few short years on a game that then was nearly four scores old was and is unprecedented.

A 2007 study published by the Society for American Baseball Research conducted by Mark Armour using as a metric Bill James’ Win Shares, which estimates the number of wins a player produces for his team, found that 20 percent of the National League’s star players were of color by the dawn of the 1950s.

Quantifiably, the evidence bore the dramatic conclusion just the same. Newcombe was but one example. Two years after Jackie Robinson won the first national Rookie of the Year Award in 1947, Newcombe did so in 1949. Newcombe won 17 games. He led the league in shutouts. He even finished just two strikeouts behind the league leader, future Hall of Famer Warren Spahn, despite pitching 58 fewer innings.

The next season, 1950, a black Braves rookie, Sam Jethroe, was named Rookie of the Year. He was 33 by then. He spent his 20s playing in the Negro American League, his only option.

Jethroe was followed in the ’50s by other black Rookies of the Year, including Willie Mays in 1951, Joe Black in 1952, Jim Gilliam in 1953, Frank Robinson in 1956 and Willie McCovey, who died last year, in 1959.

There were black Most Valuable Players, too, including catcher Roy Campanella in 1951, which was the first of three for him in the decade. Willie Mays won his first MVP in 1954. Newcombe, slugger Hank Aaron and the Chicago Cubs’ first black player, Ernie Banks, also won MVPs in the decade.

Banks was the first black player to win consecutive MVPs awards, in 1958 and 1959. And when Newcombe won his MVP in 1956, he also won a new baseball award, the Cy Young, which was created to honor the league’s best pitcher. Newcombe completed that season 27-7 with a 3.06 ERA, 18 complete games, five shutouts and a league-leading winning percentage for a second consecutive year.

In 1949, Jackie Robinson won the National League batting title. In the ’50s, Mays won it once and Aaron captured it twice.

In 1952 and 1954, Doby captured the American League home run title. Mays did the same in the National League in 1955 and was followed by Aaron in 1957 and Banks in 1958 and 1960. And after Jackie Robinson’s debut season in 1947, when he won the National League’s stolen base title, only two white players would win that NL crown again until the strike shortened season of 1994.

No group of players altered any sport more than black players from the late ’40s to the mid-’60s did baseball.

“As an aside,” Armour wrote in his SABR study, “it is ironic that many people consider baseball post-1960 as diluted by expansion, even as this great talent source was finally being mined. If 28% of the talent in the league was not allowed to play a generation before, how likely is it that the game was of lesser quality? Baseball in the 1960s had 25% more teams [20 versus 16], but the addition of black players easily accounts for that increase, even as blacks likely remained underrepresented.”

The deaths this month of Newcombe and Frank Robinson, who became the first ballplayer to win MVPs in both the National and American leagues, reminded me of how great their class of baseball players was, yet how it is remembered only episodically as its brightest lights are extinguished under the descent of age. Indeed, only a few are left now, most notably Aaron, arguably the greatest hitter the game witnessed, and Mays, who many consider the greatest all-around player in the game’s history.

They are due all the individual accolades they began to amass in the late 1940s. Together, however, what they laid claim to was far more impressive: the greatest generation of baseball players the game ever saw or has witnessed since.

Kevin B. Blackistone, ESPN panelist and visiting professor at the Philip Merrill College of Journalism at the University of Maryland, writes sports commentary for the Post.