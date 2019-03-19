Columnist

Mike Trout’s pending $430-million deal to stay with the Los Angeles Angels for the next dozen years is the largest contract ever signed by an athlete on this planet. This Tuesday bombshell from the blue — about an exceptional, modest person who is also one of the greatest baseball players ever — tells us many fascinating things.

And not just that the quiet understated Trout, who has never tried to brand himself at all, could accept what probably constitutes a small hometown discount and still top Bryce Harper’s recent contract with the Phillies by $100 million. Harper may be in the Hall of Fame someday, but it sure won’t be as a Phillies recruiter.

The biggest shock may be that Trout has just given the finger to rings. Over the past century, superstar athletes have tended to measure their careers, and sometimes even their lives, by the number of championships they accumulated.

From Babe Ruth’s Yankees to Bill Russell’s Celtics to Michael Jordan’s Bulls to Tom Brady’s Patriots, titles have been the currency of glory. As an Angel, Trout has been in the postseason only once, and his teams have never won a single playoff game. With the weight of his current deal burdening future Angel rosters, Trout has certainly not maximized his chance to win titles. He may have reduced them.

By signing two years before he could become a free agent after the 2020 season, Trout has taken the position that if you are happy in your work and in your life, and you are paid a “market” price — in his case, enough to ransom several kings — then it is not necessary to demand the moon in addition to the money. Over 12 future years, who can pretend to guess how much, or little, the Angels may win? But at least for the foreseeable future, Anaheim does not look like titletown.

For most of my life, my favorite athletes have tended to be the great ring-gatherers. So, when it comes to Trout, and his decision, I’m not making a value judgment, just an observation. Trout has chosen to stay with a team that is 60-to-1 to win the World Series this year. Sixteen teams have better odds. The Halos’ future does not intimidate many foes, unless Trout can pitch southpaw and win 25 games.

Trout’s decision has a powerful context: the disappointing-to-disastrous experience of many free agents over the past two off-seasons. In baseball, who says that you can choose to play with a champion no matter how good you are? Look what happened to Manny Machado and Harper.

For nearly four months, the two 26-year-old stars held court like royalty, in some cases with billionaires flying cross-country to visit and implore them. Yet neither got to choose from among great teams with great teammates in greats town with great traditions. Okay, San Diego is beautiful. But Manny would never have put the Padres, another 60-to-1 team, atop his wish list. Harper, so often mentioned as a Yankee or Dodger, signed with the Phillies, who, even with him, are only a pleasant 12-to-1 to win it all — the same as the Nats he left.

The current message of free agency is: If you’re happy where you are, think seriously about forgoing the whole exhausting, exasperating experience. Don’t risk ending up with a ton of cash but playing in a uniform that makes you think, “???”

Before the next collective bargaining agreement expires after 2021, we’re going to see others get their long-term extensions done before free agency. The Nats’ Anthony Rendon is on that short list. The top of the market has been set, maybe for many years. Trout, Harper, Machado and Nolan Arenado just signed for $1.34 billion combined. If you can’t negotiate off those deals, when will you ever be able to do it? Only those who are “unhappy at home” are likely to exit.

These four monstrous deals, all within a few weeks, should be good long-term news for MLB, while underlining one more factor that works against great young athletes in the next generation choosing football as their preferred career path.

There may be a few more Kyler Murrays, who win a Heisman Trophy in college football, then go to the NFL, rather than take bonus money to be an outfielder in the Oakland A’s system. But the trend is against it. Football is just starting to face the brain-damage catastrophe of CTE, as MLB and NBA contracts continue to shoot to the sky. If you have a choice, why not be an NBA guard or play any position in baseball where your health and wealth have vastly better odds?

We will have to wait many years to evaluate each of this winter’s mega-contracts individually. But I’m willing to predict the outcome of all of them, taken as a group: These will be poor-to-awful deals for the teams that are now so happy.

The reason is: Trout.

Through the age of 26, the 10 players most comparable to him statistically are (in order): Frank Robinson, Ken Griffey, Jr., Mickey Mantle, Hank Aaron, Miguel Cabrera, Orlando Cepeda, Mel Ott, Eddie Matthews, Andruw Jones and Albert Pujols. You could hardly concoct a more fabulous list.

But Aaron is the only one out of these 10 who would have been worth the contract that the Angels are about to give Trout through his age-38 season.

Remember, the Angels already had Trout under contract for two more years — and he’ll probably remain spectacular in 2019 and ’20 at ages 27 and 28. It’s the decade after that that likely won’t work out well, especially the eight very long years from age 31 through 38 that saw the erosion of the talents and health of every one of the players in the previous list, except Aaron.

I could inundate you with stats about how many games these players missed from age 31 onward, or how much their OPS’s fell. But let’s make it simple: When a player leads the league in any offensive category, that number appears in heavy “black ink” in Baseball-Reference.com. Trout already has 24 numbers in black ink.

How did our 10 amazing players do through their age-30 season versus all their seasons from 31-through-38, if they even managed to play that long?

First, remove Aaron, the exception that proves the rule. Through age 30, the other nine stars above led their league 137 times in some positive category.

From age 31 through 38, those nine players led their league in anything just 15 times. That’s the brutal ratio and a measure of the consequence of age: 137 to 15.

Pujols, Jones, Cepeda, Griffey and Robinson never led the league in anything ever again. Zero for all five combined. (I didn’t count “hit by pitch.”) The other totals were: Ott (5), Matthews (4), Mantle (3) and Cabrera (3).

Trout probably will be a huge fish for about the next four years — but what happens after that?

In his first six full seasons, Trout barely missed a game. But the past two years, still very young at 25 and 26, he missed 70 games because of injuries.

Last spring, a veteran who had signed a $100-million-plus contract himself, said, “I don’t think you will ever see another 10-year contract.” He was wrong. Or maybe his prediction was just early.

Come back in about a decade when all these huge long-term gambles have played out, including current monster deals to Cabrera, Robinson Cano and Giancarlo Stanton.

One of them may pan out with Aaron-like “old age” production. Maybe it’ll be Trout. Or Harper. Or Machado. But it probably won’t be more than one of them.

This is a watershed moment in baseball. Wait a few years and then see who goes over the waterfall.