Max Scherzer hands the ball to Nationals Manager Dave Martinez in the fifth inning Wednesday night, when the ace started to labor in his second start since coming off the injured list. (Patrick Mcdermott/Getty Images)

What Max Scherzer took Wednesday night was a step, not a stride. What he earned was the chance to wake up on Thursday morning and evaluate his body, to sense how his back reacted to an 89-pitch outing that fell somewhere between encouraging and concerning.

The Nationals, of course, have found themselves in a summer that threatened to be lost, and they continued their three-month surge with an 8-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Nationals Park. They did so not because Scherzer carried them, as he has so often, but because they carried him.

There’s so much to be determined about the remainder of this season — how closer Sean Doolittle will perform when he returns from the injured list, whether the offense can continue to score touchdowns every night, whether they can — gasp — catch the Atlanta Braves in the National League East.

But any formula that has the Nationals not just reaching the postseason, but excelling once they get there, includes something more than the Scherzer who has pitched in two games since coming off the injured list with a back problem. The formula Wednesday night: 13 outs from Scherzer, 14 outs from a bullpen that has been beleaguered since Opening Day. Note to the Nats, not that they need it: This is not a sustainable formula.

Keep in mind, though, this is an ace essentially making rehab starts at the major league level. These are spring training outings in the midst of a pennant race. “We’ll definitely keep a really close eye on him,” Manager Dave Martinez said before the game. Minding is not something Scherzer usually needs. Right now, he does. So let’s get that eye on him, and wonder what it might mean going forward.

The encouraging aspects of Scherzer’s Wednesday outing: His velocity was back, 96 mph on his fastball when he needed it. In his 4⅓ innings, he struck out eight — an indication he could finish hitters better than in his four-inning, three-strikeout start last week in Pittsburgh. He jumped on the Orioles early, striking out four over the first two efficient frames, retiring eight of the first nine guys he faced. The good stuff was in there, just not over an entire game.

The concerning: by the fifth, he was clearly laboring. Scherzer considers it his birthright to throw however many pitches it takes — 100, 110, 120 even — on a given night. But when Martinez came to get him following a solo homer and a pair of infield singles in the fifth, he had thrown 89 pitches, and appeared gassed. The best version of Scherzer gives the bullpen a night off. The current version of Scherzer asks a great deal of the bullpen.

Now, the good part: Even though there’s the pressure of a pennant race, there’s still time to get Scherzer right. What’s more: even if Scherzer is essential to any postseason appearance, these Nats — winners of 13 of their past 16 — have shown they can figure out a way. Doesn’t matter who’s on the mound. Doesn’t matter who’s in the lineup. They’re prepared to pounce — as they did with a five-run first Wednesday.

When the book on this Nationals’ season is completed, the most astounding accomplishment may not be that they survived a 19-31 slog to start the season. The most astounding accomplishment may be that they received a total of nine innings from Scherzer between July 6 and Wednesday, and they somehow managed to go 27-16 — nearly a 102-win pace.

So, can they win without Scherzer? Well, there’s more than seven weeks of evidence that they can. But it is decidedly the more difficult path.

“I think we stack up with any team in baseball,” lefty Patrick Corbin said. They think that, fully loaded. And fully loaded means a completely operational Scherzer. It’s hard for a starting pitcher, who plays but once every five days, to be a team’s tone-setter. Yet almost since he arrived prior to the 2015 season, Scherzer has been just that for the Nats.

“It’s just fun to play behind him because of his intensity and his love to compete,” said right fielder Adam Eaton, who exited Wednesday’s game after being plunked on the knee with a pitch. “We have to follow suit. Not that we don’t usually, but you invest yourself in his energy. It’s like, ‘All right, here we go. He’s pulling line. We’ve got to do the same thing.’ As a whole unit, the intensity just has a little uptick.”

Which gets us to an odd point in evaluating Wednesday’s start and, therefore, what kind of pitcher the Nats might have the rest of the way. Because Scherzer has been babying his back, there was reason to wonder — get this — how hard he would go after the Orioles. Listen to what he said last week in Chicago, the day after his four-inning return against the Pirates in Pittsburgh.

“Right now, I can go out there and pitch in a controlled manner and not just try to rear back and throw as hard as I can in certain situations,” Scherzer said. “You know, heck, in some ways this might make me a better pitcher.”

(Note: Scherzer’s Cy Young finishes the past six years have been first, fifth, fifth, first, first and second. He thinks hurting his back will make him better?)

Back to Max: “When I come out on the other side, I may be a better pitcher because of this, because of what I’m learning how to do right now and how to still be sharp and yet still be controlled.”

In reality, what he’s “learning” to do is get back to his old stomping, grunting, snorting self. The 96-mph heaters he hurled Wednesday night show it’s in there somewhere. The Nats, rolling right along, have another month to coax it out of him.