These Nationals changed that for themselves and for their city. They beat the St. Louis Cardinals 7-4 in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series, completing a dominant — if surprisingly dicey — sweep at a delirious ballpark whose denizens preferred not to, or simply couldn’t, sit down. In a town with a baseball history that can best be described as complicated, the significance of that victory is multilayered.

What matters, though, is just one thing: The Washington Nationals are going to the World Series.

Tuesday night began with an explosion and ended with fingernails hanging onto the edge of a cliff. Cardinals starting pitcher Dakota Hudson recorded only one out and allowed five scorching hits before he was mercifully removed. When the first inning closed, the Nats held a 7-0 lead, and the home crowd of 43,976 bounced with jubilation.

In those moments, the pennant seemed clinched. Washington had never trailed in the series. Starting pitcher Patrick Corbin struck out seven of the first nine Cardinals he faced. This was a walkover, and the crowd sensed it.

Here’s the problem: Washington’s baseball past is littered with calamities, and the Cardinals are one of the sport’s proudest franchises. Sweeps aren’t easy. Pennants aren’t granted. By the fifth, St. Louis was within 7-4, and anticipation had turned to anxiety. There would be joy. But torment had to precede it.

That, of course, fits with Washington baseball history. The heartache of previous Nationals’ teams is fresh in the minds of so many who crowded in Tuesday night. But the angst for so many generations here comes not only in baseball failures but, worse, baseball’s absence.

Washington’s most recent World Series appearance came in 1933 — in a different time, with a different team. Back then, the Senators of Goose Goslin, Heinie Manush and Joe Cronin were no match for the New York Giants, losing in five games. Eight years prior, Walter Johnson — forever the best player in Washington history, a Hall of Famer — pitched Game 7 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, seeking a third victory of the Series. But shortstop Roger Peckinpaugh booted one ball in the seventh, another in the eighth, and the Pirates came from behind to win.

So 1924 stands as the high-water mark in Washington baseball’s development, the only World Series title, built not only on the right arm of Johnson, who came out of the bullpen for four shutout innings of relief in Game 7, but on the bad — or, in Washington’s case, great — bounce of Bucky Harris’s grounder to third, which scored two runs and allowed the Senators to come back and win the city’s only baseball championship.

Before this October, Harris’s ball off a pebble could have been considered the most recent meaningful bounce in District history. It was 95 years ago.

But at least in those days, in the 1930s and on through the 1960s, there were bad hops — and lousy finishes — to lament. The Senators and their fans, a dwindling lot, suffered for decades, posting only four winning seasons between that 1933 World Series and 1960, when the original franchise packed up and headed to Minnesota to become the Twins.

An expansion outfit replaced it, and in 11 more seasons in town, only one winning season followed. You can’t be a baseball fan in the District and not know the phrase, “Washington: First in war, first in peace, last in the American League.” For so many years, the Senators were a joke — until they left again, this time for Texas, and the nation’s capital went 33 summers without baseball.

So for longtime Washingtonians, there has been a legitimate question as to what’s worse: the jarring pain from kick-in-the-stomach postseason losses, or the dull ache of not having baseball at all?

When Major League Baseball moved the Montreal Expos to Washington before the 2005 season, considering such questions seemed unrealistic. The re-branded Nationals were a mess of an organization that had been owned and run, nearly into the ground, by MLB itself. They made run-down RFK Stadium their temporary home. They finished in last place five of their first six years. Their farm system was threadbare, their scouting operation understaffed, the ballpark outdated. The playoffs seemed out of reach. Not in a specific season. In any season.

In 2006, MLB sold the franchise to the family of local real estate magnate Ted Lerner, and a slow rebuild began. The first winning season — and first National League East title — came in 2012, and October baseball somehow transformed into an expectation. Yet each appearance caused a wound, losses in the first round in ’12, ’14, ’16, and ’17. Those who care know the gruesome particulars. They also understand those events, when Nationals Park emptied in a near silent shuffle to Metro and beyond, make the accomplishment Tuesday night mean more.

“We’re in uncharted waters,” said Mark Lerner, Ted’s son and now the club’s managing principal owner. “The Cardinals have been through it. The Dodgers have been through it. This is all new for everybody in this building.”

That this club altered that trajectory borders on preposterous. The numbers that need to be known, that could be on T-shirts and tattoos around here, are 19-31 and 5/23. On May 23 — all together now — the New York Mets finished off a four-game sweep of the Nationals, who were on pace to lose 100 games. Only one team in the National League owned a worse record. The World Series? Please. A winning record seemed unlikely.

“Obviously, I wasn’t too happy,” Lerner said. “Nobody was. I couldn’t imagine what happened the rest of the season. I would have never believed where we are today. A turnaround like that only happens once in a blue moon, so I can’t say I totally expected it. I didn’t.”

Who did? Maybe — maybe — the people inside the clubhouse, who understand that 50 games gone in a season means there are 112 left. Manager Dave Martinez, criticized in a disappointing 2018 as well as through May, remained outwardly buoyant. His approach, stated perhaps 112 more times, was to enter each day with a single goal: go 1-0 today.

“I want them to have fun,” Martinez said Tuesday. “I want them to be loose. Like I said before, we’re not here solving the world’s problems. We’re here playing a baseball game.”

To so many people in this town, though, this sweep of the Cardinals, followed by next week’s World Series, will keep the world’s problems at bay. Since its last World Series, Washington has been a laughingstock of a loser, a baseball wasteland, and a reclamation project.

Now, the Nationals are National League champions. It’s the kind of accomplishment that a team and its town can wake up to on Wednesday morning, look at the scars that have now healed, and feel pretty darned good about itself.

