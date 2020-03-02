That combination — the right-handed-hitting third baseman followed by the left-handed-hitting left fielder — not only looked beautiful hanging on the Washington Nationals’ dugout wall, worthy of framing, but it provided uncommon production. Martinez could sleep. Opposing pitchers would toss and turn.

Now, Rendon is gone. And so is Martinez’s restfulness.

Davey, how much thought and time have you put into the construction of your lineup?

“A lot,” Martinez said. “A lot.”

We’re at the point in the Grapefruit League schedule at which a manager’s everyday lineup, from one through nine, has yet to appear. Sunday afternoon against the New York Mets, Trea Turner hit first, his accustomed spot, but Ryan Zimmerman hit second, which you won’t see all season. In the five hole Tuesday was someone named Yadiel Hernandez.

For the regular players, it’s time to get work in and go home. For the manager, it’s time to tinker.

“Losing Anthony leaves the three hole open,” Martinez said. “We have a lot of options.”

A few on which Martinez has run some numbers include Soto hitting third with Howie Kendrick fourth. They include newcomer Starlin Castro hitting third with Soto back at cleanup. They include center fielder Victor Robles climbing up near the top with Turner sliding to third. They include . . .

“We’re going to try a bunch of things down here,” Martinez said.

Keep the options coming. None of them involves writing Rendon’s name in the three hole. There is no marquee replacement for that spot. The solution must come from within. And the fan base might not find it too satisfying.

Just what are the Nats trying to replace? Last year, Rendon made 137 of his 146 starts hitting third. No team in baseball produced a higher on-base-plus-slugging percentage out of the three hole than Washington (.977). Soto made 130 of his 150 starts hitting fourth. Only two teams produced a higher OPS than the Nats (.929) from the cleanup spot. Washington was the only team in baseball to have a .900-plus OPS from both of those spots.

So the lineup without Rendon, who left as a free agent for the Los Angeles Angels, is going to be a source of concern and consternation not just for Martinez but for fans. The combination of Rendon and Soto anchored a batting order that produced the most runs (873) in Nationals history.

“But I think we still can score runs,” Zimmerman said.

Before getting into the most likely ways they will do that, know this: Analytics departments will tell you that, of the minutiae about which to obsess — and there are plenty — the construction of the lineup ranks well down the list. Defensive positioning — where to play and when to shift — is more important. Bullpen usage — how to match up and whom to rest — is more important. Plus, the numbers will tell you that the place in the order to write in your best hitter is second, not third. It is, for instance, where Mike Trout hits now.

So some of the lineup-construction debate — who should hit where — is frivolous. Still, the manager has to write down nine names every night.

Start, then, with what’s unlikely to happen: Turner, the fleet-footed shortstop who led the National League in stolen bases two seasons ago, hit third for Martinez early in spring. Martinez’s reaction: “I didn’t really like it,” he said.

“Trea, one of his big assets is his speed,” Martinez said. “We want him to get on and cause havoc and get him to steal bases. I’m afraid if we let him hit third, he won’t steal as much just because he wants Juan to hit.”

Play that out in your mind: Turner gets on, with Soto up next. Turner swipes second. And Soto gets intentionally walked. That could get in Turner’s head, and Martinez doesn’t want that.

“I want [Turner] to get to second base as much as possible,” Martinez said.

Plus, Martinez likes the right-handed Turner at the top of the order followed by left-handed-hitting Adam Eaton. During the 17-game postseason run that resulted in a World Series title, the top of Martinez’s lineup — Turner, Eaton, Rendon, Soto — never changed. Martinez doesn’t have Rendon. But he would prefer a set top four.

So start going through the other options. There are people in the organization who believe Kendrick, coming off a season in which he posted an OPS (.966) that was more than 210 points above his career number, could hit third. But Kendrick is 36 and by design won’t play every day. The best bet is that he — or Zimmerman or lefty power hitter Eric Thames — hits fifth, depending on the matchup. Soto might still draw walks, but a veteran hitter would be there to make the opponent pay.

Moving on. Martinez dreams of a day when Robles, still just 22, is worthy of a top-of-the-order spot. “Can you imagine those three guys together?” Martinez said, adding Robles to the Turner-Eaton mix. “That’d be pretty impressive.” But Robles is more likely to hit seventh or eighth — unless he hits ninth on the occasions when Martinez bumps the pitcher to eighth, which he said he might do more frequently.

The catcher, be it Kurt Suzuki or Yan Gomes, would be fine in the seventh or eighth spot, too — unless prospect Carter Kieboom wins the third base job, in which case he would probably be that low. Asdrúbal Cabrera, a switch hitter, could hit as high as sixth when he’s in there.

Which all kind of points to a leading candidate to hit third.

“I like Starlin,” Martinez said.

In his 10-year career, Castro has hit all over the lineup — including 207 starts hitting third. The Nationals signed him to a two-year, $12 million deal based not only on Martinez’s history working with him when both were with the Chicago Cubs, but because in the second half of 2019, he focused on hitting the ball in the air more and produced an .892 OPS — a number he has never approached over the course of a full season.

Is that sustainable? It might have to be.

“His bat-to-ball skills are really good,” Martinez said. “He’s not going to walk, per se, but he’s going to put the ball in play. . . . Every year he gets 185 to 200 hits, so he’s going to be on quite a bit.”

That would be nice — if it were true. Castro has exceeded 185 hits once in his career, and it was in 2011, when he was on the rise with the Cubs.

But that shows where Martinez’s mind must go, wishing and hoping facts into existence. Anthony Rendon is gone. Someone has to hit in his place. The Nats might well be productive offensively. But the rest-your-head-on-the-pillow element of the lineup? That walked out west with the former third baseman, and his old manager is left to fiddle with the options that remain.