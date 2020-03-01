Unless I’m reaching.

“You’re not reaching,” Max Scherzer said. “It’s a real thing.”

“Weren’t you here last year?” Adam Eaton asked. “It’s the whole reason we won.”

That’s not to say Kendrick is the whole reason the Nationals are defending champions — though his 10th-inning grand slam dispatched the Los Angeles Dodgers in the division series, and his seventh-inning opposite-field shot put the Nationals ahead in Game 7 of the World Series. There’s no exaggerating: Those two swings changed both the trajectory of a franchise and the feel for a sport in the nation’s capital.

“Those at-bats, I’ll always remember them,” Kendrick said. “Two of the biggest moments of my career — period.”

Try getting an argument in the District. You won’t.

But here’s the thing: Take those swings away. Turn them into strikeouts. And the Nationals would still believe Kendrick’s presence matters.

“Howie embodies so much of what made our team successful last year,” closer Sean Doolittle said.

Part of what makes baseball fun is that so much of it can be quantified. Take the numbers, and spend hours splicing and dicing them. The quantifiables the 36-year-old Kendrick brought last year were impressive: a .344 average and .966 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, which ranked sixth in the National League among players with at least 350 plate appearances. Throw in 17 homers and the signature moments of the postseason, and this could be a discussion about maintaining baseball skills at an advanced age.

“I’m not an everyday guy anymore, and I’m not afraid to say that,” Kendrick said. “I’m not afraid to tell anybody that. If I play every day, I’ll break down.”

But there’s more to what Kendrick brings than his willingness to accept — and thrive in — a limited role. It gets at the areas of baseball that can’t be quantified, which just happen to be the areas at which the Nats feel they excelled last season. He fosters chemistry. He provides leadership.

Put your finger on what those qualities mean in baseball. There is no ball to share, as there is in basketball. There are no coordinated movements to the level of a football offensive line. And yet people in the Nats clubhouse will tell you Kendrick is essential long before he picks up a bat or glove.

“Just watch him run his sprints in spring training,” Eaton said. “When you get 10, 12 years in, sometimes it’s like, ‘Spring training, we’ll just go through the motions.’ Not the case.”

His rookie year was 2006. He has played in 1,596 regular season games and 50 more in the playoffs. Among his teammates, only Ryan Zimmerman has been in the league longer and played more. He was the MVP of the National League Championship Series. And yet, here’s his philosophy:

“You can’t tell guys to do something that you don’t do,” Kendrick said.

So he doesn’t. But that doesn’t mean he doesn’t ask things of people. He can. And he will.

“He’ll call anybody out,” Eaton said. “It doesn’t matter if it’s ‘Zim’ or me or one of the young guys. Some people, I think, on the outside would see it as not the greatest, because he’s always kind of chirping at people. But he keeps everyone attentive to what they’re doing. And he does it as well as anybody, so you can’t ever call him out.”

Some of this is natural, and comes with all the games played and games watched, with all the stories collected and told years later. Kendrick might not say anything when he walks in the clubhouse. Somehow, you know he’s there.

“He’s got a panache about him,” said Mike Rizzo, the general manager who traded for him in 2017, signed him to a two-year deal in 2018, then brought him back after October’s heroics. “He’s got an elegance about him. He’s a tough SOB between the lines. He’s got some street smarts in him. But he’s got this air of dignity and elegance to him that’s hard to put your finger on — but it matters. You can’t fake it.”

To hear Kendrick tell it, all that is learned behavior. He began his career with the Los Angeles Angels, and he watched how Torii Hunter, Albert Pujols and Vladimir Guerrero set examples for teammates. After the 2014 season, he was traded to the Dodgers, with whom he re-signed a year later. At that point, he started to transition to a platoon role — against his will. He not only didn’t lead. He nearly crumbled.

“I was about ready to be done with baseball,” Kendrick said. “I wasn’t really having a great time. … It was draining mentally. When you have a mental drain on you in this game, it gets tough.”

After the 2016 season, he was dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies. By that point, he was 32 — a veteran. The Phillies had a bunch of younger players. His role transitioned — not as much on the field, but in the clubhouse.

“It was a new side of baseball for me,” Kendrick said. “It kind of opened my eyes to, like, ‘Man, I’ve been around long enough. I probably have a little more to give than just playing the game.’”

Now, he is giving it to the Nationals. Kendrick is quick to point out that he is not the clubhouse’s sole policeman, and his teammates — so many of them veterans themselves — agree that leadership is a shared responsibility for this club. But there’s a reason Rizzo says two things: Kendrick’s ruptured Achilles' tendon in 2018 was the most significant factor in derailing that season, because Kendrick was away from the team; and whenever Kendrick retires from playing, he can have some sort of job in baseball operations with Rizzo’s team.

“He knows how to handle all situations,” Scherzer said. “He knows how to relate to young guys and be an assertive veteran. He’s been one of my favorite teammates to play with because he’s so personable.”

Part of Kendrick’s job, as he approaches his 15th major league season, is to honestly assess how he’s feeling and let Manager Dave Martinez know when he’d be better off taking the day off — which is often. But even on those days when he’s sitting back waiting for a pinch-hit at-bat, his eyes will be watching, and his mouth will be chirping. More than anyone, Howie Kendrick keeps the Nationals in line. Find an analytic that pins down that value.

“There’s no statistic for that,” Eaton said. “The twirlybirds upstairs can’t say why that’s good or how that affects the team. But it affects the clubhouse mentality. If you don’t have somebody who’s doing that, the whole clubhouse can go in different directions.”