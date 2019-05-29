For once, the Washington Nationals weren’t in a nightlong spiral, weren’t opening their bullpen door far earlier than desired, weren’t stirring their fans into frustration.

The Atlanta Braves filled that role at SunTrust Park on Wednesday night. The Nationals, for a change, could do very little wrong in a 14-4 win to sweep a two-game series and improve to 24-32. Washington, nothing but hapless before taking five of its past six games, got 5⅓ perfect innings from Aníbal Sánchez before he allowed a hit, scored eight runs by the end of the second and churned through its lineup as if it were uninterrupted batting practice.

Trea Turner, Adam Eaton and Anthony Rendon — the Nationals’ Nos. 1, 2 and 3 batters — each had five plate appearances by the sixth. Braves starter Kevin Gausman lasted three outs before he was chased. Sánchez exited after throwing six scoreless, allowing just one hit and one walk and getting seven strikeouts while throwing 80 pitches for his first win with Washington.

The Nationals were still nine games out of first in the National League East at game’s end, still have the majors’ worst bullpen, still have a long way to climb. But they head into a day off, and to Cincinnati after that, on the upswing. And that counts for something.

Atlanta is where Sánchez resurfaced in 2018, where he reinvented himself with the Braves, where he reimagined his entire pitch usage — fewer four-seam fastballs, more cutters, almost no sliders at all — to keep his career alive. On Wednesday, his current season needed a similar rebound. The 35-year-old was 0-6, the National League leader in losses, with a 5.10 ERA through his first nine starts. He went to the 10-day injured list with a mild left hamstring strain and, on top of recovering, that gave him time to see what was wrong.

He watched hours of video on his iPad. He game-planned with Kurt Suzuki, his catcher in Atlanta a year ago, and the other architect of his refreshed approach. Then Sánchez returned against the Braves and found himself in the batter’s box before taking the mound.

That was because the Nationals bullied Gausman right away, bringing nine hitters to the plate in a four-run first. Gausman exited once he failed to retire the first four batters of the second. Washington sent 13 batters up to face him, and eight of those at-bats ended with hits. He was charged with eight earned runs. Matt Adams, Suzuki and Victor Robles teamed for back-to-back-to-back RBI singles in the first. Rendon cleared the bases with a triple in the second and, with two on the year, has already matched his total from last season.

That all gave Sánchez a cushion he did not waste. He cruised from the start, setting down the first 16 hitters he faced, using everything but his secondary change-up to keep Atlanta off balance. Sánchez’s overarching strategy is to never do the same thing twice. Manager Dave Martinez says that he throws an “invisiball,” because all seven of his pitches look the same out of his hand before dancing around the zone. He hadn’t perfected that yet this season, or even come close, but then the Braves fell victim to his ability to throw anything at any time.

Before he came back out for the fifth, his perfect game still intact, the offense had stretched the Nationals’ advantage into a two-touchdown lead with two extra points. Turner had a one-out triple in the fifth, Eaton walked, Soto walked, Kendrick drove in two with a double and, to round out the five-run inning, Adams lined a 110.8-mph homer into the first rows beyond the right field wall. The home crowd booed some more. Braves Manager Brian Snitker walked slowly out of the dugout to make his third pitching change. And Sánchez kept plugging along.

He worked a quick fifth by setting Josh Donaldson, Nick Markakis and Austin Riley down in order. He punched out Riley on a high cutter and was walking toward the dugout as home plate umpire Sean Barber signaled for strike three. His perfect game bid was dashed in the sixth, when Ozzie Albies singled to right-center field, and he was out of the game after getting two more outs following a walk.

The Nationals were too far ahead for their bullpen to have a word. Kyle McGowin loaded the bases in the seventh and gave up a grand slam, bringing the Braves within 10 runs, but they never got any closer. A lopsided result was safe and secure, the Nationals won the first and last game of a series, and they could finish a night without weighing wrongs against rights.

For once.