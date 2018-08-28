Columnist

For the past seven years, the Washington Nationals have been known as a talented team that had trouble coping with pressure. Hence, camels and “humps” in spring training. Talk of a team-wide Circle of Trust. And the endless pursuit of positivity.

So far, these could hardly be working out worse.

This year, the Nats have played as if April, May, June, July and August were suddenly as stressful as October. The Nats have an awful record under pressure. They are 13-21 in one-run games and have been shut out 14 times.

The Nats have had many injuries. But they also have had many players fill those gaps, including star rookie Juan Soto, the tandem of Matt Adams and Mark Reynolds who hit 30 homers, useful starter Jeremy Hellickson and four up-from-Class AAA relievers with ERAs from 2.74 to 3.71. This team shouldn’t be 66-66.

When the Nats really need to perform, they haven’t. Last week, Max Scherzer, Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez allowed two runs in 20 innings. The Nats lost 2-0, 3-0 and 3-0. That scoreless streak — the longest in MLB this year — essentially ended any hopes, except the faintest, of making the playoffs this year.

Yet the next day, the Nats scored 14 runs in the last two innings to win, 15-0. The Nats know how to “come to the party.” In MLB, that phrase is not a compliment. You’ve got the ability, but it doesn’t show up, uninhibited, explosive and joyful, until grin time. The Nats have won 12 “laughers” by 180-43. As soon as the pressure is off, the dam breaks, time after time.

As a result, the Nats have a run differential that predicts a 74-58 record. As a online chatter quipped: “Your ’18 Nats — doing less with more than anyone ever?”

Does this freakish statistic speak to a flaw in team personality? That’s a big jump. I can’t make it. But it certainly points me toward another issue.

The Nats need about 10 more players with Adam Eaton’s attitude and 10 more pitchers with Max Scherzer’s mound-stalking presence. Right now, they’re about 20 short. And have been for the past seven years.

Okay, 20 is an exaggeration. If the Nats’ whole team was as intense as Mighty Mouse and Mad Max, the place would combust. But a few more would help.

Several years ago, Nats Manager Davey Johnson told reporters that his team was full of players whom you’d be happy to see “if your daughter brought them home.” When we were alone, I asked Davey, “Do you really hate ’em that bad?”

Johnson laughed because, when he was young, he was just about the last guy you’d want to see dating your daughter. Some of his best teams could have flown a skull-and-crossbones over their dugout. Notorious Mets team flights, which went several bridges too far, could have had “Mr. Bad Example” playing on a loop.

Why do you think Jayson Werth was such a central Nat? When he went to jail for driving over 100 mph to see what his Porsche could do early on a Sunday morning on the Beltway — to be clear: A BAD THING TO DO — a small part of me said, “Finally!”

The Nats, then and now, have a lot of good-guy, well-mannered, hard workers, but they live in a bit of a country club world where the Lerner family loves them, GM Mike Rizzo has their backs and fans seldom boo — anything.

As I’ve said before, the Nats need more edge, some abrasive personalities. Not many. Just a little paprika in the recipe. Now if you’re a Nat with an edge, but are not a star — if, for example, your nickname is “Salt,” for a salty disposition, such as Brandon Kintzler — then you may get traded.

The Nats’ best break of their bad-luck, bad-Dusty-karma, bad-play year is that their roster will be blown up whether they want it to be or not. Of a dozen walk-year players on the team in late July, perhaps none will return. Bryce Harper may be the exception. Does Bam-Bam give the team more good love-the-spotlight swagger or more distracting image-grooming? Probably both.

Whether Harper returns or not, the Nats roster next season needs to reflect the value, which Rizzo certainly recognizes, of hair-on-fire players such as Eaton. If Victor Robles recovers enough from a shoulder injury this year to take over centerfield next year, he certainly will fit that mold. He may even need to dial down a bit.

The Nats shouldn’t want brawlers and bad guys, but should want more like Eaton. “Sparky” rubbed some of his White Sox teammates the wrong way, in part because he always went full-bore, even when the team was 30 games under .500. Some teammates thought he was showing them up — by hustling.

“That’s one reason we wanted him,” Rizzo once said.

A few weeks ago, Eaton accidentally broke the leg of a Mets infielder on a hard slide into second base to break up a double play. There was no call by the umps, even under MLB’s new “play nice” rules. But broken legs aren’t forgotten. Last weekend in New York, the Mets were in get-back mode. One of Eaton’s old Chicago teammates, Todd Frazier, did some chirping. Eaton, who is usually the smallest player on the field, didn’t start Friday, but he led off Saturday’s game with a bunt for a hit: Here’s my other thumb to stick in your other eye.

The Mets drilled Eaton in the back with a fastball and threw at his head the next time he showed bunt. Eaton showed no expression, but he blew up another Mets middle infielder on a stolen-base slide, coming up limping himself. In his two starts, Eaton went 6-for-8, reached base eight times and made it clear he didn’t care what the Mets tried to do or what the consequences between the teams might be. On Sunday, Nats rookie Jefry Rodriguez threw a fastball behind Frazier. Later, Eaton hit a home run off the facing of an upper-deck sign with a liner so hard that you could hear the sound on TV of the ball smashing the “R” in “PLAYER.”

That’s what the Nats need as they reconstruct their roster: not more talent but a few more “players” with an affinity for pressure, a passion for challenge and an aura of fight-for-the-team that helps others get out of their own heads and into the game. This season may be lost, though Eaton and Scherzer might spit in your eye if you said it, but the lessons that this year left behind should not be forgotten.