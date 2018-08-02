Now that the mound meltdowns are (hopefully) over and the jettisoning of players has (for the foreseeable future) ceased, let’s settle into what remains of this Washington Nationals season, whatever it becomes. In the moment, the early part of this week seems as if it must take the lead in the 13-year race to determine the wackiest development in Nats history.

Then Jim Riggleman settles into a chair in the visiting manager’s office and says, “Like I’ve said before: It wasn’t a very smart decision, career-wise,” and you picture him at Caddies that night back in 2011, and you remember this team’s tenure in town might be brief, but it sure is bizarre.

And then Max Scherzer takes the mound, and there’s another reminder: Every fifth day, whatever else is going on around here, brings a chance to watch something extraordinary.

Riggleman got the top-step-of-the-dugout seat Thursday night at Nationals Park, where he brought his Cincinnati Reds in for a four-game series that is the latest assessment of how much hope should remain in the Nationals’ season. Scherzer was trying not only to push the Nats to their third straight win and their sixth in eight games, to increase his National League lead in strikeouts, to lower his league-best WHIP, to push Washington closer to the top of the National League East.

Now more than halfway through his seven-year, $210 million contract, Scherzer has become the Nats’ beacon, the character through which all the silliness can be cast aside.

The Nationals own a Hall of Famer in his prime. It’s a treat, every fifth day, to watch him strut, to watch him sweat, to watch him grunt, to watch him work. It’s just plain fun.

You know what else is fun? We can say this now, because the Nationals entered this series having beaten the New York Mets twice in a row and settled their results, even as the foundation around those results seemed a bit strained. But it’s fun to think back about what, in fact, might be the weirdest and wildest moment in Nationals history?

Let’s be clear about the newest candidate, which is perhaps the most complex of the bunch. It’s the roughly 60-hour period that includes the club and its shortstop issuing statements addressing and apologizing for Trea Turner’s insensitive tweets; a trade deadline in which star right fielder Bryce Harper became the lead talking point; a defiant declaration from General Manager Mike Rizzo that Harper wouldn’t be going anywhere; a trade of a reliever not as much because of how he pitched but because of what he said and whom he said it to; Turner’s tearful in-person addressing of his errant ways; a 25-run outburst against a division rival that concluded when the final pitcher of the night spiked his glove to the turf and glared into the dugout; and then the cutting of that player because, as Rizzo said, “If you’re not in, you’re in the way.”

Whew. That’s a lot.

And then you remember that Alfonso Soriano was announced as the left fielder in a spring training game in which he had no intention of playing left field. And Jayson Werth tackled Teddy Roosevelt — or, at least, the massive-headed, racing version. And Davey Johnson shared with the greater public that Stephen Strasburg had placed Hot Stuff ointment on, well, uh . . . and, yeah, he didn’t pitch particularly well because of it.

Ah, the Natinals. Sorry, sorry; they have long since righted themselves to be the Nationals.

The point is, the competition is stiff. Right now, all that happened to open this week seems downright crazy. But that’s recency bias, for sure, because . . .

The television color analyst (Rob Dibble) called out the then-ace (Strasburg) for being, um, less than manly — and was fired.

The general manager (Jim Bowden) resigned because one of his top assistants (Jose Rijo) was involved in signing a player (Esmailyn “Smiley” Gonzalez) whose age had been forged.

The first television play-by-play man (Mel Proctor) gave out his cellphone number on the air — because he suspected MASN was available in zero households — and asked viewers to call; only a guy in the TV truck complied.

And Nyjer Morgan chucked his glove to the ground for missing a ball that was still live, turning it into an inside-the-park home run. And debris from fireworks shot from the top level of Nationals Park fell not just on fans — but on the D.C. fire chief. And they hired Bud Black to manage the team — until they hired Dusty Baker. And Elijah Dukes led softball cheers from the dugout at Shea Stadium in an effort to rattle the New York Mets — for a team that lost 102 games. (Heck, that Dukes was employed at all.) And Riggleman quit as manager of his hometown team in the middle of the season because that hometown team would not pick up his option for the following year — leading to the hiring of Johnson.

And — ohmygodohmygodohmygod — the closer (Jonathan Papelbon) tried to choke the soon-to-be MVP (Harper) in the dugout!

Sort through those over your cereal, and add whatever sugar and milk you want. (We haven’t even covered the category of Robinson, Frank.) It’s such a fun exercise.

What remains of the Nationals’ 2018 season, though, is serious. And if there are going to be games of consequence to be played in, say, September, then Scherzer is going to be a significant reason.

Even before he pitched against the Reds, Scherzer had kicked and snorted his way back into a race for what would be his third straight Cy Young Award — and fourth overall. Here is the list of pitchers who have won the award at least three straight times: Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson. Here is the list of pitchers who have won the award at least four times in a career: Roger Clemens (seven times), Johnson (five), Steve Carlton and Maddux (four each).

There’s plenty of baseball left, and Scherzer could start as many as 10 more games. Still, it’s relevant at this point to note his NL ranks in a variety of important categories: second in ERA, first in both strikeouts and strikeouts per nine innings, first in innings, first in batting average against, first in WHIP, first in strikeout-to-walk percentage. Oh, and if you’re still into this kind of stat: first in wins.

That’s the output. His first-year manager, Dave Martinez, is just now learning what goes into it.

“His competitive nature is not just every five days,” Martinez said Thursday afternoon. “It’s every day.”

Scherzer’s competitive nature and the performances it produces are precisely what this team needs to quiet the noise. So take the din from earlier in the week and consider where it fits in a freaky franchise’s history. But then look to the mound and appreciate the character who rises above all that — and might truly lift this team back into the pennant race.