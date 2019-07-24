Columnist

Max Scherzer will return to the Washington Nationals’ rotation Thursday against Colorado, rather than wait an additional day to come off the injured list and face the Dodgers on Friday. Why?

“We looked at the schedule to see where he lines up in the future,” Manager Dave Martinez said. How far into the future?

“All the way to the wild-card game,” Martinez said.

In case you wonder how confident the Nationals are after posting baseball’s best record since May 24 (34-15) with the second-best run differential in that span (plus-88), now you know. They’re setting up their postseason rotation.

Would Scherzer start such a wild-card game?

“Yes, he would,” Martinez said. “Let’s assume he is [starting]. But I hope we’re not the wild-card team.”

The Nats also realized that by pitching Mad Max on Thursday, not Friday, they would line him up to face the Braves in all three of the teams’ remaining three series, including one next week at Nats Park. If the defending N.L. East champs in Atlanta want to know the intentions of the team that’s now 5½ games behind them, but four in the loss column, then it’s clear. The Nats think they are about ready to move into the passing lane with their blinker on.

All this is well and good. But there is one huge problem: the bullpen. For two months the Nats have shown all the reasons why they absolutely must acquire a quality reliever by the July 31 trade deadline. Closer Sean Doolittle needs help. And Martinez’ big weakness remains his handling of the ’pen in the late innings. On their recent 5-4 road trip, the Nats lost one game each in Philly, Baltimore and Atlanta when different managing — or one more relief arm, so scant strategy was required — might have meant spectacular success.

Can the Nats add that key reliever within a week? Based on a half-year of bullpen bungling going back to last off-season, the odds are, at best, pick-’em.

Just for context, so you can chew your fingernails even more, the Nats’ off-season project of building a Big Three starting rotation, backed by a solid veteran fourth starter has been a spectacular success so far. Until a loss on Sunday by Joe Ross, the Nats had gone 27 consecutive games without a starting pitcher taking a loss, tying the MLB record by the 1913 New York Giants.

“Pretty impressive,” understated Nats starter Stephen Strasburg after winning his MLB-leading 13th game Tuesday night.

Scherzer, Strasburg and Patrick Corbin rank Nos. 1-3-6 in the N.L. in strikeouts. No other team approaches that. All three are also in the top 25 in the sport in ERA. Only the Dodgers and Astros can match that. Also, fourth starter Anibal Sanchez, since returning from the injured list, has a 2.75 ERA in nine games and looks exactly like the guy with the 2.83 ERA in Atlanta last year.

This is the formula for October success. If your schedule breaks right, your Big Three can, if necessary, start all five games in a Division Series and, maybe, six of seven games in a League Championship Series or World Series. Your lack of a quality fifth starter means nothing.

Balanced against this, and explaining why the Nats entered Wednesday at just 53-46, is a gigantic mural of abject owner-plus-GM bullpen-building failure.

The symbol of this frustration remains Trevor Rosenthal, who you’ll be glad to know has a 0.00 ERA in four games with his new team, the Detroit Tigers, where his control has been adequate and his fastball touches 101 miles per hour. Since the Nats, who released him in June, already are paying his $7-million salary, perhaps he could be the deadline-deal fix. Okay, just kidding. (Good for Trevor.)

The Nats also could investigate their former relievers Felipe Vasquez (1.91), Brandon Kintzler (2.16), Yasmiro Petit (2.59), Shawn Kelley (3.00), Tyler Clippard (3.31), Trevor Gott (3.86), Craig Stammen (3.86) and Blake Treinen (4.46) — all useful-to-excellent relievers scattered across the continental United States.

No, they’re not coming back either.

[Gerardo Parra has helped the Nationals find their joy]

You know who else isn’t arriving by the July 31 trade deadline? Craig Kimbrel. In his past seven games for the Cubs, Kimbrel’s ERA is 0.00 with 11 strikeouts. He has, however, shown a flaw: He gave up one single. In other words, he resembles Craig Kimbrel, the man with the lowest ERA in the past century.

The Cubs signed him in June for $43 million for three years with a team option for a fourth year. Despite helpful high-volume hints (from me) that the Nats would be crazy not to go to $50 million to $55 million to get Kimbrel, the Nats have had to contact with him since spring training. No contact, even though the Nats allowed a diabolical 80 runs in the eighth inning so far in 99 games this season.

In the next week, here are the relievers on teams that look like “sellers” who’ll be logical trade targets: Kirby Yates, Vasquez, Brad Hand, Will Smith, Edwin Diaz, Alex Colome, Ken Giles, Shane Greene, Ian Kennedy, Sergio Romo, Jake Diekman, Mychal Givens and my second-tier fav, the Giants’ Sam Dyson.

The nervous Nats clearly don’t intend to go after anyone who is expensive, either in dollars or prospects, so that probably leaves out the first seven names.

Recent public comments by GM Mike Rizzo about the Nats not wanting to go over the $206-million luxury tax payroll this season, plus reporting by Post beat writer Jesse Dougherty, indicate that the Nats more likely will go after one of three relievers who earn less than $1.8 million in the rest of this season: Greene, Dyson or Diekman.

Greene is fool’s gold. The Tigers would love to swindle the Nats out of top prospect Carter Kieboom for him because his 1.22 ERA is flashy. But Greene, a career mediocrity (4.54 ERA), is just having a lucky year as his 3.74 FIP tips off. The lefty Diekman is no better than what the Nats already have.

Dyson, 31, part of San Francisco’s six-deep bullpen, is the only worthy target from this trio with his 2.69 and 2.57 ERAs the past two years since arm surgery. Dyson would be controllable through 2020 and cost just $1.9 million for the rest of this year.

[Barry Svrluga: Nothing lasts forever in baseball. Just ask ex-Nat Ian Desmond.]

Who could the Nats offer in trade? The red-hot Giants, now up to 52-50, don’t know yet whether they’ll be buyers or sellers at the deadline — or, most likely, some of both. Facing rotation problems, they could do both at once by dealing for one of the Nats’ three candidates for fifth starter: Joe Ross, Austin Voth or Erick Fedde, all of whom have looked useful recently. Nats fans think their team is short of starters, but compared to many wild-card contenders, they have a tiny excess.

The Nats, now that they are healthy and have developed a giddy team chemistry under the cheerful Martinez, should recognize how big an opportunity they have in front of them. They should be thinking about breaking the Dodgers’ hearts in an October series the same way L.A., as an underdog, broke theirs in ’16.

In short, the Nats should aim higher than they have so far. At least 10 relievers are on the market right now who would energize the Nats’ clubhouse like an electric jolt and dramatically improve their chances to be more than a quick-exit playoff team this October.

For two months, the Nats have done their part. Now, they need help from their bosses. One more reliever. A good one. And no more rummaging through those cast-off scrap heaps.