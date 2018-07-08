Sometimes you don’t miss your Stephen Strasburg until he isn’t there. A month ago, the Washington Nationals were at the high point of their season. Then Strasburg, who was 15-4 in both 2016 and 2017, went on the disabled list with shoulder inflammation. Since his last appearance June 8, the Nats are 9-18 and their wonderful-in-spring starting rotation has been uniformly lousy except for Max Scherzer, with one win and an ERA of 7.82 from all of their other starters.

Nobody stepped up. Everybody flopped, especially Tanner Roark and Gio Gonzalez. Until the Nats, who neglected their lack of starting pitching depth all offseason, get their dominant rotation back intact — if they do — their players-only team meetings (Wednesday) and comebacks from a 9-0 deficit (Thursday) are in danger of being undermined by games such as their 10-2 loss Sunday to the Miami Marlins.

On Friday night, the Nats’ Mark Reynolds hit a pinch-hit walk-off home run. On Saturday, he had 10 RBI, twice as many as in any previous game of a career with 291 homers. Suddenly, with the help of the miserable Marlins, who had lost 14 straight games to the Nats, Washington seemed on the verge of a hot streak.

But Sunday afternoon, Roark was visibly bewildered again, allowing 15 runners in four innings. That continued a mystifying six-start slump (0-5, 7.76) since Strasburg went on the DL. Because Gonzalez, often flummoxed when rookie Pedro Severino is behind the plate, has been just as miserable — winless with an 8.14 ERA in six starts during Strasburg’s absence — the Nationals’ bullpen is exhausted. How exhausted?

Reynolds had to play emergency mop-up reliever to get the last out of the ninth inning so that vital but overused Ryan Madson, who had already given up four runs and left with two men on base, wouldn’t be taxed even more. With “three lobs,” Reynolds got a weak groundout to end a wild weekend.

“We throw knuckleballs to each other every day,” said Reynolds, who had begged Manager Dave Martinez for such a chance. “It’s the only thing I haven’t done in baseball. But I was so nervous. Home plate looked like it was a mile away.”

Whatever Reynolds threw, at 74 mph, it ended the ugliness.

Nevertheless, the Nats, with 17 of their next 23 games against losing teams, including two more series with the Marlins, are stuck in a dilemma. Their everyday players are returning to health, leading to recent explosions for 17, 14 and 18 runs in a game. Catcher Matt Wieters, a key component of emotional stability for the team, could be activated Monday.

But with Strasburg and Erick Fedde on the DL, Jefry Rodriguez still raw and Jeremy Hellickson just back from the DL and recovering from illness, the Nats have depended on Scherzer, Gonzalez and Roark to carry the load. Scherzer has been very good but not great (1-4, 3.15 ERA) in his past six starts. The key: Gonzalez and Roark have imploded while both say, and the radar gun attests, that they are in fine health.

An old baseball saying, at least among contenders, is that a five-man rotation is made up of eight pitchers. Maybe two of them are hot prospects, almost ready, in the minors and one is a veteran stashed in the bullpen, like Roark was in 2015. The Nats ignored that rule of thumb perhaps because their options to add an arm were either expensive, such as Jake Arrieta and Yu Darvish, or not quite up to their standards, such as Lance Lynn and Alex Cobb.

In the end, Nationals ownership and the front office gambled that they didn’t need to acquire another quality starting pitcher. They’d go with Scherzer, Strasburg, Gonzalez, Roark — all so reliable and durable, except for the periodic Strasburg DL trip — then see whether they could fake their way through the rest.

They’d pick up a veteran such as Edwin Jackson or Hellickson to see whether one of them would suffice. Hellickson did for eight starts, then got hurt. See whether Fedde is ready. He wasn’t quite and is now on the DL, too. Or wait for the return of Joe Ross (Tommy John surgery) by August or September. Something would work out. But, for one solid crucial month, nothing has. And it’s put the Nats’ season in jeopardy.

Once Strasburg returns — he is expected back for the first game after the all-star break July 21 — everything may stabilize. Or perhaps the Nats will trade for Texas’s Cole Hamels or Tampa Bay’s Chris Archer. Until recently, the Nats’ front office thought that Gonzalez and Roark were as good as either. Have minds changed?

“Our starting pitching is the reason we’ve been so good the last six years,” veteran Ryan Zimmerman said. But in the past, more concern was given to depth.

Until Strasburg returns, the Nats may have to endure seven more feast-or-famine games with the losing Pittsburgh Pirates and New York Mets. What might have been a chance to make a run at co-NL East leaders Philadelphia and Atlanta, now five games ahead, still hangs by the thread of up-from-Class AA Rodriguez, who starts Monday, and back-from-the-DL Hellickson as well as Roark and Gonzalez. Don’t ask the latter two what’s wrong with them. Both are in a full sulk.

After keeping reporters waiting nearly a half-hour Sunday, the normally pleasant, serious Roark limited his three-question interview to “I felt great,” “thigh-high usually gets smoked” and something else that was no doubt profound, but until he gets his mechanics fixed so he doesn’t miss his spots by two feet, who cares?

For the Gonzalez of the last month, gone from cheery to tart, those would be expansive answers. This continues a seven-year Nats tradition, since they started getting well-known players, as one of the most babied teams in the majors. At first, the protection for mega-rookies seemed somewhat justifiable, but, with the years, the Nats have developed a locker room in which accountability fluctuates like weather — sometimes good, sometimes “harrumph.” Try that in New York. It’s not always the same guys. It’s like there are a half-dozen diapers in the Nats’ locker room every year and they get passed around. Does that help in October?

The Nats still think that their best — by far — is right ahead of them. “Heaven help us if we get healthy and rolling after the break,” reliever Shawn Kelley said, perhaps meaning heaven help the league. And that may be true.

But that will require three key pieces to return: Strasburg to health and Gonzalez and Roark to some semblance of their normal selves.

For years, that has seemed like a tiny request. Right now, somewhat larger.