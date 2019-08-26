Sports columnist

Yes, it’s not yet Labor Day, so tread lightly here. But there was no Washington Nationals game Monday, and so we’re left with time to fill, because who wants to stop thinking about baseball given the current goings-on?

Thus, a potential scenario for October, dreamed up not at my desk but rather suggested to me by a National League general manager: The Los Angeles Dodgers, the best team the NL has offered since Opening Day, might want no part of the Nationals once the playoffs start.

Sound ridiculous, given that the Dodgers moved into first place in the NL West on April 16, have never been threatened, lead now by 20 games, and are on pace to win 106, while the Nats haven’t spent a single day leading the East, trailed by as many as 10, and have played their hottest stretch of the season only to continuously, relentlessly, inexorably remain a half-dozen games behind Atlanta?

There’s logic to follow here, and given the Nats’ recent tear — 12 wins in 14 games, culminating in a weekend sweep of the Cubs in Chicago — it’s not outlandish. Over that stretch, Washington has outscored opponents by 63 runs. No NL team has produced such a lopsided 14-game segment of its season this year, according to data at baseball-reference.com. If you’re feeling optimistic and lamenting a day with no game, it’s because your squad is killing teams every night.

Still, say the Nats are unable to catch the Braves in the division, which seems reasonable. Atlanta not only has a formidable roster, but it appears slump-proof. The Braves, who had an eight-game winning streak entering Monday’s makeup game at Colorado, have lost three straight exactly once since the beginning of June. Yeah, the Braves and Nats face each other seven more times. There could be a true race. To this point, though, the Braves seem impervious to one.

So a wild card for Washington? The Nats have been to the postseason four times since 2012, but always as the division champ — with both rest before and home-field advantage during the first round. They woke Monday morning with a four-game lead over the Cubs for the first wild-card spot, which hosts the one-game playoff, and a five-and-a-half game lead for the second of two slots. With five weeks remaining in the season, that’s a significant cushion.

The cushion matters, too, because it could give the Nats the ability to line up their starting pitching for the wild card, and beyond. And therein lies the potential problem for the Dodgers.

If everyone in the Nats’ rotation is healthy — Max Scherzer’s second start after returning from back problems is scheduled for Wednesday night against Baltimore — then Washington has a juicy choice: pitch either Scherzer or Stephen Strasburg in the wild-card game.

That debate — a three-time Cy Young winner with two stints to the injured list this season vs. a former No. 1 draft pick who is second in the NL in innings pitched — is for another day. (For what it’s worth, which is not much, Scherzer would be on schedule to start the Oct. 1 wild-card game should the Nats pitch all five of their starters the rest of the way, skipping no one.)

The point is, should the Nats win that all-or-nothing game, this is what their rotation would look like for a division series against the Dodgers: whomever of Scherzer or Strasburg didn’t start the wild-card game in Game 1 in Los Angeles, Patrick Corbin the following day in Game 2, an off day for travel, then Scherzer/Strasburg in Game 3 on regular rest at home.

Scherzer, Strasburg and Corbin rank first, third and sixth in the NL in pitchers’ wins above replacement (WAR), according to FanGraphs. Yes, they’d be countered in some order by Los Angeles’s Walker Buehler, Hyun-Jin Ryu and Clayton Kershaw, who rank fourth, eighth and 12th in WAR. Still, for Washington, that’s not a bad place to start.

Predicting any sort of prosperity for the Nats in the postseason is perilous, of course, given their history: four division series appearances, four losses, including three in you-had-to-see-them-to-believe-them Game 5s. If the pain from those experiences still make Nats’ playoff projections seem dangerous — or downright irresponsible — I get it.

Yet allow those previous wounds to heal a bit, because the rosters have turned over so much, and consider that the two-team, one-game wild-card format has been in place since 2012 — when the wild-card-winning St. Louis Cardinals beat the best-record-in-the-NL Nats to advance to the NLCS. Since the advent of this system, wild-card winners have advanced another round almost as often as they have flamed out; they’re 6-8 in division series.

The way the format is set up — with the wild-card game on a Tuesday, Game 1 of a division series in Los Angeles on Thursday, and Game 3 back in (perhaps) Washington on Sunday — there’s even a way for the Nats to flip a series and become favored against the Dodgers. I know, I know. Easy now.

But it’s true: Just split the two games at Dodger Stadium. Imagine that dynamic: The Nationals arrive back in Washington tied at a game apiece, with either Scherzer or Strasburg starting Game 3, then veteran Aníbal Sánchez — with a 3.13 ERA and .229 batting average against since May 16 — in Game 4, then either Scherzer or Strasburg backed up by Corbin in a potential fifth game back in L.A.?

This is what you have done, Nats. You have made October thoughts in August seem something other than absurd. You have forced us to take a rare off day and fill it with some sort of baseball.

And even if you don’t win the division, you have created a scenario that others in baseball have noticed: There is a path for the Nationals not only to reach the postseason, but to be a disrupter once they arrive. The Dodgers, winners of back-to-back pennants, are the unarguable NL favorites. The Nats? Let’s check back in five weeks and see what the path looks like then.