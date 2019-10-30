Thank them all for giving baseball a Game 7 in this World Series, which is suddenly a madhouse, on Wednesday night after Washington’s thrilling, controversy- and anger-filled 7-2 victory over the cocky Houston Astros, who now have a big problem.

The Astros won 107 games in the regular season. They were supposed to win this World Series. If they don’t win Game 7, they will be piling all their “Take It Back” pins, trinkets and assorted other sundries to garage sales in the greater Houston area this winter.

Also, thank Max Scherzer, who threw in the outfield before Game 6, said, “I’m good,” them loosened up in the bullpen during the game. For Game 7, the question is probably not whether he will pitch but in what inning he will enter — with the first inning the most likely possibility.

Is this all getting magnificently nuts enough for you? Washignton waits 86 years for a World Series, then endures three straight home defeats at Nationals Park in which Washington scores three runs total. Then what happens!? One of the great Game 6s in a sport where “Game 6” grabs your attention instantly for its long, fabulous controversial history.

Nevertheless, there are more important people to thank — especially Astros third baseman Alex Bregman, whose blatant show-‘em-up hot-dogging, carrying his bat around first base on his home run trot, before finally dropping his club on his way to second base, became a classic don’t-wake-sleeping-dogs moment.

If the Astros had won this game, Bregman would simply have added the latest tiny increment in mankind’s trek toward the day that a hitter celebrates himself and his home run by twirling his bat like a baton all the way around the bases while also juggling his shoes.

But now, after the Nats silent anger at Bregman, and their comeback after he’d insulted them, the Astros will have an additional problem — perhaps their best player this year, and one of the game’s most-liked and brightest ambassadors, has — if the Astros lose — put a dunce cap on his own head that will linger for years.

From that Bregman instant, every Nats at-bat felt like a personal battle — an affront being repaid — as the Nats drove future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander out of the game after just five innings. An Eaton homer off the 300-strikeout man tied the game at 2. But it was a Soto homer a moment later, into the second deck, that proved what was motivating these Nats.

As Soto ran to first, with the Nats in the lead, 3-2, he duplicated all of Bregman’s actions — carrying the bat, extending it toward the first base coach. But, unlike Bregman, who never executed his baton-pass handoff to his coach, and ended up carrying his bat 15 more feet toward second base, Soto pointedly dropped his bat before he got to first base — the general custom since 1868, rarely broken until Bregman added his attention-on-me twist.

All of these moments, in traditional analysis of a World Serie game, would encapsulate the heart of the story. Then you would add that Rendon’s home run was a huge, monumental tension-lifter, giving the Nats a three-run lead in the top of the seventh with nine outs to go.

But this was no normal home run. Two batters previously, Gary Cedarstrom’s umpiring crew made a call that defied common sense, enraged the Nats, eventually led to manager Dave Martinez ejection and precipitated a four minute 32 second review of the play. In the end, the call stood. Instead of Nats at second and third with no outs in a one run game, Trea Turner had been called out for interference with the Astros first baseman and the Nats had only one man on base — first.

On that controversial play, the Astros did everything wrong and were rewarded spectacularly. With Yan Gomes on first, Turner hit a dribbler that pitcher Brad Peacock threw to the inside of first base. A dozen replays showed that Turner would have beaten the play to first by about a foot and that at the time the off-target throw arrived first baseman Yuli Gurriel was being pulled into Turner’s path to reach for the ball. The throw hit Turner in the right leg just as Gurriel’s glove collided with Turner’s left leg.

The umpires ruled that Turner had interfered with Gurriel’s attempt at a catch. Turner went berserk. The Houston press box was filled with scribes trying to remember if a team had ever done so much incorrectly and been rewarded so richly. When Eaton made the second out, it appeared that — even if a thousand rules debates decided the call could not be reviewed or a dozen other whatnots — that the sense of the play, any sense of a fair resolution, what been blown up.

What was blown up was this close game when Rendon, who had been in a slump before a first-inning RBI single poked to right, smashed a Will Harris offering high and deep into the Crawford boxes in left field for a 5-2 Nats lead. The emotionally justified Nats exploded in cheers, especially Turner. General manager Mike Rizzo, who had been screaming from the box seats, could calm down.

Between innings, manager Dave Martinez, after no doubt calmly deciding that he didn’t care if he had a heart attack, raced at the umpires, threw a grade-A tantrum and got himself ejected.

As a final cherry on top. Rendon asserted that he is back in time for Game 7 with a bolt of a two-run double to right-center in the top of the ninth. That allowed the magnificent Strasburg to work the first out of the ninth inning and leave having allowed only three hits and no runs in eight innings after Bregman’s home run.

Strasburg watched that — all of it, Bregman, the strutting, his manager getting tossed, his team erupting — and put the Nationals on his back.

After that, everything moral, baseball or otherwise pointed in the Nationals direction. No hurdle was too high. At least not for this night.

Not on the night that the Nationals desperately needed to avoid elimination — for the fourth time in this postseason — and desperately needed to force a Game 7.

And in ways that baseball will not forget for a long time, they found ways to do it.

