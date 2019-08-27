Nationals shortstop Trea Turner gets under Orioles shortstop Richie Martin to steal second base in the first inning Tuesday night at Nationals Park. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Columnist

The reason you may be enjoying the Washington Nationals so much these days is not just that they have the best record in Major League Baseball for the past 80 games or because they have fun with their home run dance line in the dugout.

The hidden cause of your pleasure is that the Nats play a game that some consider endangered: traditional, balanced, exciting, multifaceted baseball.

In a slugging-obsessed, monochromatic, three-true-outcomes sport, the Nats emphasize every offensive tool — including many that have fallen into disfavor, such as stealing bases, contact hitting and eschewing strikeouts. The team has taken Manager Dave Martinez’s suggestions to heart in recent months, and the results have been a bit mind-boggling.

When the Nationals won their four National League East titles, with 95 to 98 victories each time, they outscored their foes by 137, 131, 151 and 147 runs.

In their past 80 games, the Nats had outscored their foes by 147 runs.

As soon as you finish being impressed by that, consider this for counter-ballast: On Tuesday night the Nats faced the awful Orioles — usually written as one word: awfulorioles — with a starter who had an 8.07 ERA. The O’s won, 2-0. Meanwhile, Atlanta lost to the similarly badbluejays, 3-1, in Toronto. It’s baseball, that’s why. And that’s why we look at big chunks of games for meaning, not one-offs.

There is nothing fluky about what we’ve watched from the Nats for almost half a year. What’s remarkable is that the Nats have done so much with the second-worst bullpen in baseball. They have had only one win from Max Scherzer in 11 weeks. Now Sean Doolittle is on the injured list.

So how good are these Nats? And how good will they be if ace Mad Max and closer Obi-Sean are soon pitching at their normal level again?

No one knows yet. Not even the Nats. Their evolution toward playing the game the way Martinez and General Manager Mike Rizzo want is far from complete. But everything they have done since the All-Star Game shows their direction — and shows how different they are from much of the majors.

Since the break and entering Tuesday, the Nats led the NL in runs and were third in the majors. How? They were first in the majors in drawing walks, and they had done it while being the second-toughest team to strike out. They led everybody in on-base percentage. You can use shifts against them, but do so at your peril because Trea Turner, Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon, Juan Soto and Howie Kendrick frequently use the opposite field.

The Nats have led the majors in stolen bases all season, rejecting a trend: Never risk an out — and a chance to swing for the fences — to thieve one measly base. Only one team has had a higher batting average since the break than the Nats’ .285. Come on; who cares about batting average anymore?

What haven’t the Nats done particularly well since the break? They were only 12th in the majors in home runs. For the whole season, the Nats were 15th in homers, yet — what’s this? — Washington only trailed the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in runs per game in the NL, by a minuscule 5.42 to 5.37.

“We’re very well balanced. Baseball hasn’t come back yet [to what it’s always been], but it will,” Martinez said Tuesday. “There’s more to baseball than home runs.”

Since spring training, Martinez has preached to his players to “stay in the middle of the field” — don’t try to jerk every pitch out of the ballpark by pulling it. “Stay inside the ball,” he’ll add, meaning don’t roll your wrists over too quickly and pull weak groundballs that often turn into double plays.

Make no mistake: The Nats love homers. (Did you think they’re dancing because they’re depressed?) They entered Tuesday on pace for 233, which for a century would have been the second-highest total behind the 1961 Yankees of Mickey Mantle and Roger Maris, who slugged 240. But what was once mighty is now the mundane median.

The Nats have constructed a team that values every baseball skill and, even while embracing much of the analytics movement, wants to create an attack with multiple prongs that can be adjusted for the situation and the opponent.

“We once had a lot of high-strikeout players here who had power,” Rizzo said, mentioning several who didn’t fare well in October against high-velocity hurlers. “What you’re seeing now is a somewhat different way to construct our roster, and Davey is managing the way that’s dictated by the roster he has.

“Go down our lineup — Turner, Eaton, Rendon, Soto and Kendrick are all ‘hitters,’ not just sluggers. [Brian] Dozier draws a lot of walks,” and from there Rizzo went right on down the lineup to Gerardo Parra, Asdrúbal Cabrera and others.

Many teams try to stack power at the top of the lineup. A dozen teams are on pace to have at least 60 homers from the two spots of the lineup, and the Minnesota Twins entered Tuesday with 70. The Nats, usually with Turner and Eaton there, have only 32; just five teams have fewer, and some of them are trying to lose.

“Baseball is always going to go back to being baseball — for the rest of time,” said Turner, who was joking. “A lot of teams are going to go for all the home runs. But there’s so much more to the game: getting on base, not striking out, working a walk, running the bases well.

“We’ve got a lot of baseball players in here. . . . If Adam knows I can’t steal a base [against a certain pitcher], he may bunt. If I can steal, he’ll take a pitch for me to run. If we’re facing a left-hander, maybe Tony and me [who both hit right-handed] have to do more, even though Juan has equal splits.”

Turner shrugged and grinned. “We can mash,” he concluded, “or we can manufacture.”

Over those 80 games, did the Nats perhaps nudge the game back a bit toward its rich past? Or will their success fade while the least imaginative of all effective strategies — swing hard in case you hit it — holds sway?

One advantage of building a power-heavy offense is that one or two injuries don’t damage “chemistry” much because synchronicity has little to do with it. The Yankees have had a historic number of injuries but just put in more boppers, some obscure, and their march to 300 homers continues. When the Nats lose a crucial leadoff man in Turner, then see Rendon, Soto, Kendrick and Ryan Zimmerman go on the IL, too, their offense can disappear in a hurry.

After his Cubs were swept in a three-game series this past weekend at Wrigley Field, Chicago Manager Joe Maddon praised the Nats for knowing the strike zone, working counts and wearing down pitchers.

It’s easy to praise a team when it’s on its hottest streak since baseball returned to Washington — the Nats’ 54-26 record in those 80 games is slightly better than that 55-28 run to end the 2014 season. The Nats’ schedule has been typical during this period, but contenders including the Mets, Braves, Phillies, Cardinals, Twins and Indians are on tap in September.

More vital data is coming soon, but don’t be fooled by baseball’s constant refrain of “we’ll just have to wait and see.” Half of a season is a ton of evidence. However good you think the Nationals are — despite their bullpen fiascos — there’s a good chance they’re even better.