Nationals catcher Yan Gomes is late with the tag on the Orioles’ Trey Mancini, who scored Baltimore’s second run Tuesday on a sacrifice fly in the first inning. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

It took Patrick Corbin three batters to find his footing. The single, hit by pitch and double — which seemed like they would become harmless first-inning hiccups — eventually doomed the Washington Nationals on Tuesday night against the lowly Baltimore Orioles because, 10 pitches after the left-hander stepped on the mound, the damage that decided the game was already done.

That Corbin exited the inning having allowed just two runs looked like an escape, but those two runs loomed larger and larger as the game got later and later. The Nationals’ recently unstoppable offense — the one tied for the most runs in August in the majors — seemed like it would resurface in the eighth, when they loaded the bases with two outs, but Asdrúbal Cabrera struck out to snuff the Nationals’ last meaningful chance. The offense, officially AWOL, shouldered the responsibility for the 2-0 loss.

[Box score: Orioles 2, Nationals 0]

Baltimore entered Tuesday at 43-88 and on pace for one of the worst seasons in major league history. They were 42 games out of the American League East lead and were statistically eliminated from the playoff hunt Friday. Their pitching staff set the record for home runs allowed in a season (259) last week — with more than a month left.

Tuesday’s starter, Aaron Brooks, embodied the club. The journeyman right-hander with a career 6.97 ERA — which masked an even worse mark with Baltimore this season of 8.07 — was here, as much as anything else, because someone needs to eat the innings left in a lost season.

The Oakland Athletics designated Brooks for assignment in July, and the Orioles, desperate for starters, claimed him. The organization stretched the converted reliever back into a starter, and he made a mid-July start against the Nationals at Camden Yards in which he allowed two hits and one run in 2⅔ innings. They’ve rolled with him since. In his next six starts, Brooks allowed three or more runs five times and never made it past the fifth inning.

These Nationals, the team with the red-hot offense, the team that just marched into Chicago and swept the Cubs, the team that squashed its most direct competition for the top spot in the National League wild-card race by racking up 23 runs in three games, looked bewildered. They made Brooks look unhittable for six innings.

[Nationals call up catcher Spencer Kieboom]

Brooks allowed a first-inning leadoff single to Trea Turner. The 29-year-old looked like he was in trouble when Turner stole second and he nibbled at the strike zone with his fastball. Then, in a sequence that would come to define a baffling night, Brooks struck out Adam Eaton, Anthony Rendon and Juan Soto with his mid-80s slider.

The bats mounted two chances against Brooks. Victor Robles dropped down a bunt to reach in the second and Rendon walked and made a heads-up base-running play to go from first to third on a grounder in the fourth. Yan Gomes grounded out to end the former chance and Robles popped out to douse the latter, but that was it. Brooks’s steady diet of sliders induced weak contact at best, and he departed having retired seven in a row.

Meanwhile, Corbin recaptured his brilliance. His slider fell off and his fastball hummed, and he became the workhorse he has been almost all season. The lefty retired 21 of the next 23 hitters, delivering the seven innings the Nationals expect from their starters, but he never received the absolution he wanted.

In the seventh, the Orioles opened the bullpen door. Their relievers, after the trade deadline, finally overtook the Nationals for the worst ERA in the majors. The starter had found a groove, but this looked like the perfect opportunity for the Nationals’ offense to recapture its stride. But, just like with Brooks, four relievers over the next three innings reiterated the ultimate truth of Tuesday night at Nationals Park: Numbers don’t matter.