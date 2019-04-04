The longest and loudest cheers at the Baltimore Orioles’ home opener Thursday went to Cal Ripken Jr., Brooks Robinson, Eddie Murray and Hanser Alberto. The first three, their smiling, waving, graying images displayed on the stadium video board during breaks in the action, are Hall of Famers, legends and enduring symbols of the Orioles’ once-proud history.

Alberto, a 26-year-old utility infielder with a .203/.220/.259 career slash line who was waived by four teams this offseason, merely pinch-hit for Chris Davis. But at that moment, some three hours, eight innings and three Davis strikeouts into the grim proceedings, it gave Alberto the appearance of a long-awaited hero.

On a day when the past tugged at the hearts of an announced crowd of 44,182, and the future teased with faint and distant promise, the Orioles’ present was about what one would expect for a team coming off a 115-loss abomination in 2018 and saddled with one of the worst contracts in the history of the game — that of Davis, the Orioles’ 33-year-old first baseman, for whom the word “struggling” hardly does justice.

On Opening Day at Camden Yards, the sun shone and the ballpark gleamed. Fans filled into every corner, if not every last seat, cheering dutifully for the players they had never seen before and quite possibly had never heard of. The Orioles’ 8-4 loss to the New York Yankees, who got two homers from Gleyber Torres and one each from Gary Sanchez and Luke Voit, may have been the last moment all year when there would be reason, outside of the draw of the visiting team or an unquenchable baseball jones, for anyone here to come out and see a game.

Because the Orioles had won four of six games on a season-opening trip, there may have been a handful of fans willing to let themselves believe they might be seeing the start of something special — perhaps a reincarnation of the 1989 “Why Not?” Orioles, who, on the heels the 107-loss abyss of the year before, contended until the final weekend of the season and finished second.

Everyone else knew better. And in case they forgot, there was a reminder, roughly every hour or so, of the depth of the hopelessness — each time Davis emerged out of the Orioles’ dugout to drag his sad, heavy bat to the left-handed batter’s box for another hapless at-bat, before wearing three strikes and strolling back the other way.

After striking out three times in three plate appearances Thursday, Davis — at one time an all-star and an American League home run champ — is now 0 for 17 with 11 strikeouts in 2019, and an unfathomable 1 for his last 54 (.019) with 31 strikeouts dating to Sept. 8. Watching him flail at the sliders thrown by Yankees lefty James Paxton, missing some of them by seemingly three feet, was painful and difficult to stomach.

Seeing his hollow eyes and hearing his dejected voice afterward, standing in front of his locker, was equally painful and difficult to endure.

“My main goal going into spring training was to turn the page and focus on what lies ahead and forget about what happened last year,” Davis said. “It’s been tough to start the season [like this]. But there’s a lot of baseball to play, and I’d be foolish if I started wallowing in my own self-pity and feeling sorry for myself.”

There were scattered boos for Davis during the pregame introductions and more with each strikeout. When the Orioles sent Alberto up to pinch-hit for Davis in the eighth, a loud, sarcastic cheer went up from the stands.

“It’s not something I was really expecting,” Davis said of the crowd’s reaction Thursday. “It was tough. At the same time, I heard it a lot last year and rightfully so. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I understand the frustration. Nobody’s more frustrated than me.”

Every act of productivity Thursday by one of the Orioles’ few established players — the leadoff homer from Jonathan Villar off Paxton, the 5 2/3 solid innings of work from starting pitcher Alex Cobb — only brought them closer to an inevitable departure, as the Orioles figure to use this summer’s trade deadline to further strip the roster of its salable parts. (If only there were a market for Davis.)

For once, the pregame introductions Thursday served an essential purpose, answering the question on many folks’ minds: Who, exactly, are these guys? In addition to a roster loaded with no-name newcomers, there was also a new manager (Brandon Hyde) and general manager (Mike Elias) with whom to become familiar.

Of the nine players in the Orioles’ lineup Thursday, four were essentially scavenged from baseball’s trash heap — either claimed off waivers, selected in the Rule 5 Draft or acquired for international bonus-pool money: left fielder Dwight Smith Jr., third baseman Rio Ruiz, catcher Jesus Sucre and shortstop Richie Martin.

There is no precise timetable on the Orioles’ rebuild, but a ballpark figure for a return to contention might be four years and $110 million down the road — which happens to be the remaining length and value of Davis’s albatross of a contract, a seven-year $161 million pact, signed in January 2016, from which almost no good has come and which ranks atop any objective list of the biggest problems the Orioles’ new regime inherited.

“I see a guy that is giving a great effort. It just isn’t happening right now,” Hyde said of Davis. “We wanted to get him off to a good start. I’m going to continue to play him and continue to support him and find the right matchups for him and try to get him off the schneid here early . . . We’re there for him. We’re working as hard as we can to get him off to the best start we can.”

A year ago, a sellout crowd of 45,469 packed Camden Yards on Opening Day — cheering the likes of Manny Machado, Adam Jones and Jonathan Schoop — blissfully unaware that the Orioles’ 3-2 win over the Minnesota Twins that day would be the first of just 47 wins for the team all season. The 115-loss campaign, the worst in franchise history, cost manager Buck Showalter and GM Dan Duquette their jobs and ensured that the 2019 season would be met with much less enthusiasm and much more skepticism.

The Orioles’ 4-2 trip that preceded the home opener — with the four wins (including two at Yankee Stadium) coming by a total margin of just six runs — at least gave the impression that the season could be something more than a six-month slog of lopsided losses and attrition. There was an energy and looseness that was missing in 2018.

But new management, a new attitude and a rebuilt roster can’t hide the one, massive, awkward problem that remains from last year. The 2019 Orioles may not give fans many reasons to come to Camden Yards, but in poor Chris Davis, a good fellow who is helpless and lost at the plate, there is one big reason to avert your eyes at all costs.