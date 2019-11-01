With an 86-76 mark, the ’69 Senators finished 23 games behind the Orioles’ 109 wins, the greatest regular season in franchise history.

It was still good for fourth place, not last — the legendary baseball writer Charles Dryden had in 1904 coined the first iteration, “First in war, first in peace and last in the American League,” which stuck with the Senators.

The ’69 Senators were good enough, too, to attract fans, like my father and me and parents and kids in the Boys and Girls Club in which I grew up. Almost one million people turned out to see the ’69 Senators. Thirteen teams drew more people, but 10 attracted fewer.

That was forgotten in the frenzy of the wild-card game, the National League Division Series, the NL Championship Series and the World Series the Nationals won over the past month that got scheduled to be celebrated in a parade on Saturday. This wasn’t a baseball town, it was said. It was at best a moribund outpost for America’s oldest national pastime.

There was reason for the narrative. In 1968, the Senators did finish last in attendance and lived down to Dryden’s sticker by losing a league-worst 96 games. But the lack of attendance was dampened, too, no doubt, by urban rebellion that roiled Washington in the aftermath of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, just as it erupted in dozens of other cities across the country and frightened off would-be fans.

And one season after their breakthrough in 1969, the Senators again regressed to Dryden’s theme. They finished last in the AL standings and attracted more fans than only four other clubs.

The numbers stood without dispute, but alone they didn’t bear the entire story. They missed the fact that so many of us who enthusiastically embraced the ’69 Senators were just as quickly jilted by their loquacious and lousy owner, Bob Short. As Boston Globe baseball writer Ray Fitzgerald wrote of Short at the time, “With Short, baseball is a business first and a sport second.”

The 1970 season wasn’t in full throttle before Short let it be known he was willing to trade the team’s star slugger and fan favorite Frank Howard — whose longest home runs at RFK Stadium were commemorated by painting to gold the seat it struck — rather than make him any richer at age 33, old back then, than the $97,500 a year he was paying him. He passed on an opportunity to pick up 20-game winning pitcher Dave Boswell. Then he traded third baseman Ken McMullen, after he batted .272 with 87 RBI in 1969, to California for an ordinary outfielder in Rick Reichardt and a young (i.e. cheap) replacement at third, Aurelio Rodríguez.

On top of it all, Short was already rumbling about moving the team, which he vowed not to do when he bought it, anywhere he could make more money off it despite already charging what were then believed to be the highest ticket prices in the game.

That was the beginning of what would become a generation-long disenfranchisement with baseball around here that was absolutely not the fans’ doing.

Indeed, that ’69 Senators season made me as much a fan of first baseman Mike Epstein, center fielder Del Unser, light-hitting catcher Paul Casanova (because his name was so cool) and the left side of the infield, McMullen and Eddie Brinkman — who missed several games in 1968 to serve National Guard duty inside RFK Stadium during the post-MLK uprising — as I was of the city’s football stars Sonny Jurgenson, Charley Taylor, Larry Brown, Chris Hanburger and Jerry Smith.

They made for a decent team with what appeared to be a bright future. Right-hander Dick Bosman managed a 14-5 record and led the AL in ERA (2.19). Reliever Darold Knowles was named an all-star along with Howard, fondly known to us as “Hondo.” Epstein received an MVP vote or two. Unser was a season removed from nearly winning rookie of the year.

But then, seemingly overnight, Short made it vanish. Poof. They were gone.

At the end of the 1970 season, Short traded Brinkman, pitchers Joe Coleman and Jim Hannan and the budding Rodríguez to Detroit for, primarily, superstar pitcher Denny McLain. McLain won 31 games with the World champion Tigers team in 1968. With the Senators, and an apparently bum arm Short didn’t know of, he lost 22 games.

Early into the 1971 season, Short dumped the rest of the promise. He traded Epstein and Knowles to Oakland for three players and, maybe most importantly, cash.

Rumor had it that Short made the deal with Detroit because he wanted its owner’s vote to relocate the Senators to Texas, which was clamoring for another baseball team for its booming population. News reports from the time indicated, however, that Oakland owner Charlie Finley needed warming to the possible relocation more than Detroit’s John Fetzer. In the end, only Baltimore and Chicago dissented.

Either way, Oakland, with Knowles and one season with Epstein, won three World Series in a row in the early 1970s. Detroit won 91 games in ’71 and lost the ALCS in ’72 with the transplanted left side of the Senators infield.

And the last Senators game at RFK was played Oct. 1, 1971. Memory tells me I saw the game on WTTG, Channel 5. I definitely remember seeing the end. The few fans who turned out raided the diamond before the game was completed, grabbing bases and turf and whatever other souvenirs they could get their hands on.

The game ended in a forfeiture to the visiting Yankees, who were trailing.

My fanaticism for baseball? It took off almost 30 years. Wednesday night reminded me of all I lost.

