Chicago Cubs (89-64, first in NL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (61-92, fourth in AL Central)

Chicago; Saturday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Cubs: Jon Lester (16-6, 3.43 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 142 strikeouts) White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-11, 5.77 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Reynaldo Lopez was locked in Friday, allowing just one run against the Cubs in seven innings of work. The White Sox will look to carry that momentum into Saturday’s matchup. The White Sox are 14-16 in Giolito’s starts this season. The White Sox have slugged .408 this season. Jose Abreu paces the team with a mark of .473. The Cubs come into the contest with a one and a half-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central. The Cubs have a collective on-base percentage of .334, led by Ben Zobrist’s mark of .383. In Friday’s game, the White Sox defeated the Cubs 10-4. Lopez got the win for White Sox, his seventh on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Javier Baez has 33 home runs and 107 RBIs in 150 games for the Cubs. Kris Bryant has 10 hits and is batting .278 over his past 10 games for the Cubs. Tim Anderson is hitting .241 with 133 hits and 19 home runs in 147 games this year for the White Sox. Daniel Palka has six home runs and nine RBIs while slugging .871 over his past 10 games for the White Sox.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .204 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored by two runs. White Sox: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.74 ERA.

CUBS INJURIES: The Cubs transferred RHP Brandon Morrow to the 60-day disabled list on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports