May 20

1919 — Babe Ruth won a game on the mound and at the plate. He hit his first career grand slam as the Boston Red Sox beat the St. Louis Browns 6-4.

1925 — The Cleveland Indians scored six runs in the last of the ninth to beat the New York Yankees 10-9. Tris Speaker scored the winning run from first on a single.

1932 — Paul Waner of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit four doubles in one game.

1941 — Lefty Grove of the Boston Red Sox won his 20th consecutive game at home, the longest home park streak in the major leagues. Boston beat the Detroit Tigers, 4-2.

1947 — The Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Boston Braves 4-3 in a game that featured 22 hits — all singles. The Pirates had 12 singles, the Braves 10.

1948 — Joe DiMaggio hit for the cycle and drove in six runs to lead the New York Yankees to a 13-2 win over the Chicago White Sox.

1953 — In the 13th game of the season, the Milwaukee Braves surpassed their 1952 attendance of 281,278, when they were in Boston.

1959 — The Detroit Tigers beat the Yankees, 13-6, to place New York in last place for the first time in 19 years.

1962 — Chicago Cubs rookie Ken Hubbs had eight singles in eight trips to the plate. The Cubs swept the Philadelphia Phillies, 6-4 and 11-2.

1968 — California’s Jim Fregosi completed the cycle with a game-winning single off Gary Waslewski in the 11th inning to give the Angels a 5-4 win over the Boston Red Sox.

1970 — Minnesota’s Rod Carew hit for the cycle in a 10-5 win over the Kansas City Royals. Carew completed the cycle with an RBI-triple in the eighth.

1978 — Willie Stargell hit a 535-foot homer off Montreal’s Wayne Twitchell — the longest home run in Montreal’s Olympic Stadium — to highlight the Pirates’ 6-0 victory. It was also Stargell’s 407th homer, tying him with Duke Snider on the career list.

1991 — Jeff Reardon got his 300th save and Steve Lyons and Jack Clark homered as the Boston Red Sox beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0.

1999 — Robin Ventura became the first major leaguer to hit grand slams in both games of a doubleheader, leading the New York Mets to a sweep over Milwaukee, 11-10 and 10-1. He had two slams in a game for the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 4, 1995.

2006 — Barry Bonds tied Babe Ruth for second place on the career home run list with his 714th homer during San Francisco’s 4-2, 10-inning victory over the Oakland Athletics.

2011 — R.A. Dickey regained command of his knuckleball and confounded the New York Yankees for six innings, Daniel Murphy homered and a youthful New York Mets lineup won the Subway Series opener 2-1. The Yankees lost their sixth straight game at home for the first time since 2003.

2018 — Dansby Swanson’s two-run single capped a six-run ninth, and the NL-leading Atlanta Braves rallied to stun the Miami Marlins 10-9. Ronald Acuna Jr. drove in two runs in the seventh and another in the ninth. Miami led 6-0 after four innings and 9-4 to begin the ninth.

